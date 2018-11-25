Despite holding a six-point halftime lead, the Black Hills State University men's basketball team fell to Montana State University Billings, 90-70 Saturday night in Billings.
Makaleb McInnis led the way for the Yellow Jackets (1-3) with 18 points, while Dez Stoudamire had 15, and Fraser Malcolm added 12 points.
The score was tied three times in the first 20 minutes before Black Hills State went up 41-35 at halftime. MSUB went on an 11-0 run in the second half to retake the lead, 49-45, with the score tied at 52-all. But Billings closed on a 38-18 run to get the big win.
Melvin Newbern Jr. had a double-double for MSU Billings, recording 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Green had 19 points.
Black Hills State opens Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play against rival South Dakota School of Mines next Saturday in Rapid City.
Alaska Anchorage earns weekend sweep of Mines
Alaska Anchorage made it two straight against South Dakota School of Mines, downing the Hardrockers 73-68 Saturday night in men's basketball in Anchorage.
Anchorage led 35-25 at halftime. Mines closed the gap to three early in the second half, but could get no closer as the Seawolves pulled away.
Damani Hayes paced the Hardrockers (2-5) with 16 points and Allec Williams added 15 points. Brennan Rymer led Anchorage, 5-3, with 20 points.
Late Friday night, the Seawolves downed the Hardrockers 75-55, led by Tyler Brimhall's 26 points and 14 points and 14 rebounds from Sjur Berg.
The Hardrockers were led by 16 points, seven assists and four steals from Williams. Mitch Sueker added 12 points for the visiting 'Rockers and and Troy Brady hit 3-of-4 from behind the arc and tallied 10 points.
Duffy leads USD women past Montana
South Dakota junior guard Ciara Duffy scored a career high 26 points to lead the Coyotes to a 64-41 victory at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana.
The Coyotes (5-1) take home the program’s first victory in the state of Montana and second road win of the season.
Duffy, a St. Thomas More graduate, shot 61 percent (11-of-18) from the floor, improving her career best of 25 points from last season against Michigan State. She also tallied a career high for blocks with three, grabbed three rebounds and dished out a pair of assists.
Junior guard Madison McKeever tallied her fifth double-figure game of the season with 10 points. She also tallied six rebounds and a pair of steals.
Montana (1-2) was led by senior forward Jace Henderson’s 10 points. Henderson was the only Grizzly to reach double figures, while four teammates scored seven points each.
SDSU women fall to Buffalo
The South Dakota State women's basketball team led twice in the final quarter, but the Jackrabbits lost 61-55 to Buffalo Saturday night in their last game at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in South Point Arena in Las Vegas.
The Jackrabbits, who fall to 3-3 overall, were led by Myah Selland and Macy Miller as each scored 14 points. Madison Guebert, Tagyn Larson and Sydney Palmer all scored eight points. Larson had a game- and season-high 10 rebounds.
Buffalo, 4-1, was led by Cierra Dillard's game-high 20 points. Theresa Onwuka and Brittany Morrison added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Wyoming runs over New Mexico 31-3 to become bowl eligible
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Xazavian Valladay and Nico Evans combined for more than 300 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Wyoming as the Cowboys became bowl eligible Saturday with a 31-3 win over New Mexico.
Valladay had 192 yards and two scores, and Evans went for 142 yards and a one touchdown.
The Wyoming (6-6, 4-4 Mountain West) ground game helped overcome a lackluster passing attack as Tyler Vander Waal completed just four passes for 41 yards.
But the Lobos (3-9, 1-7) were even worse through the air as Coltin Gerhart and Sheriron Jones combined for three completions and 34 yards. At halftime, New Mexico had 3 yards passing.
New Mexico managed just 83 total yards, while Wyoming had 366 yards on the ground.
No. 1 Minnesota State beats No. 9 CSU-Pueblo in playoffs
Top-ranked Minnesota State scored 17 points in the second quarter and toppled No. 9 Colorado State-Pueblo 24-10 in the Division II football second round Saturday afternoon at Blakeslee Stadium.
With the win, MSU improves to 12-0 on the season, while CSUP finishes its season with an 11-2 record. The Mavericks now own a 10-10 all-time record in NCAA Tournament action.
Brandon Edwards finished his game with 172 passing yards, but he threw two interceptions. Gernard McDondle led the CSUP rushing attack with 66 yards and a touchdown, while Kevin Ribarich caught five passes for 55 yards.
Minnesota State continues its season in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday as it hosts No. 6 Tarleton State at Blakeslee Stadium.
Jackrabbits to host Duquesne in playoffs
The South Dakota State University football team will host Duquesne in second-round action of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs next Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium with kickoff at 1 p.m. mountain time.
Duquesne won at Towson, 31-10, scoring the final 31 points of the game Saturday afternoon. The Jackrabbits, 8-2 overall, are seeded fifth and received a first-round bye.
SDSU and the Dukes met in the 2017 season opener, with the Jackrabbits recording a 51-13 victory on their home field. The two programs have met one other time, in 1932, when Duquesne posted a 34-12 win.