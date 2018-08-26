For one game at least, questions were answered about the unknowns of the normally vaunted St. Thomas More offense under longtime head coach Wayne Sullivan.
The Cavaliers lost a plethora of weapons due to graduation, but it was a night for newcomer success to back up junior quarterback Ryder Kirsch, as STM rolled to a 48-0 win over Class AA Spearfish Saturday night at Dutton Field.
More was efficient with a Capital E, as Kirsch, in his second year as a starter, was 8-of-10 passing for 157 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half.
And junior receiver Grant Huber, all he does is catch touchdown passes. In his first extended action, Huber had three catches for 86 yards, but all three came for scores.
“We had a good game-plan coming in,” Huber said. “Ryder was throwing nice balls. We have a great team, I think, and we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Another newcomer to the STM offense — senior running back Riley Olson — ran for 46 yards on 11 carries, but 30 of those yards came on three straight rushes late in the second quarter when the Cavs began dominating the line of scrimmage.
“We came out playing hard. It was a dogfight, but after a while they gave in and we were able to run on them,” Olson said.
The Cavalier defense, meanwhile, suffocated the young Spartans to just 79 yards of total offense.
It was the Kirsch-to-Huber Show in the first half, as they connected on touchdown passes of 16 and 37 yards on the team’s first two possessions. It was a touchdown reception trifecta later in the second, this from 33 yards out.
Another newbie, junior fullback Nick Lemke, also scored on a 17-yard touchdown run in the second and Sam Matthes, a junior new to the varsity offense as well, added a 17-yard TD pass from Kirsch to make it a 35-0 game at the halftime break.
Sullivan said one of the things they wanted to do was set the tone, which they did with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns.
“I told our guys that we couldn't to be on our heels, we’ve got to be on our toes. We had to get off the ball and set the tone at the line of scrimmage, and I thought we did a good job of that,” he said. “Right away Ryder finds the open guy with Grant Huber. That opened up our offense, and then I thought we ran pretty well, and we were able to action-pass out of that. I liked our four-wide. I didn’t think we would be as effective, but maybe we found some guys.”
Sullivan said that it starts up front and the offensive and defensive lines did their job.
“Once we held them to the three-and-out and got the ball back, our boys kind of got the hairs down the back of their necks and got after them,” he said.
Kirsch didn’t need to throw the football in the second half, playing just one more possession, and Huber didn’t need to catch any more touchdowns. Sophomore Ryan Wojcik rambled home on a 70-yard TD run, breaking three arm tackles from the Spartans, and Tyus Norris closed the scoring late in the third on a 3-yard run.
“Ryder was locked in, everyone was locked in,” Huber said. “I thought we did a great job. We lost a lot of guys, but we gained a lot of weapons. A lot of people stepped up in ways we needed them to, and they did their job.”
It was a tough start for the Spartans, who were 2-7 last season. Spearfish had just 21 yards of total offense in the first half. Senior quarterback Tyler Barkley finished just 2-of-7 passing for 14 yards and one interception, while junior Jacob Johnson ran for 31 yards on nine carries.
“Our front line (on defense) was very dominant. We just kept getting in there,” said Olson, a defensive back as well. “If our front line can keep doing what they are doing, our linebackers can fill some holes. There is not much else they can do.”
Spearfish coach Chad McCarty said their timing was still off against a good team.
“We have some guys with some inexperience; for a lot of guys, this was their first varsity game of their career,” McCarty said. “We have to go back to the drawing board, work on some timing, work on getting the pulls right. This was a very well-coached team that we just played. We will go back and work harder and see if we can get at it.”
The Cavaliers would go on to run the ball 28 times for 209 yards and finished with 366 yards of total offense on just 38 plays.
"We wanted to establish our run, and then when we went to our open-wide package, we wanted to find where we were at with either a gift or a mis-match,” Sullivan said. “All of the receivers ran their routes really well, and Ryder put it where he needed it to be. Even the two that were incomplete, one should have been caught. We want to be efficient with the ball, move the chains, and I think we did that.”
The win was a big momentum boost for the Cavaliers, who will host Tea Area next Friday before going to West Central in two weeks.
“We have two big games coming up, but first is Tea. I guess we’ll see we stack with them,” Huber said.
Added Olson: “We were a little nervous coming into this game, but once we saw what we could do, we’re excited for this next game.”
Spearfish hosts Rapid City Stevens Friday.