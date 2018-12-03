As juniors, Emirra Rounds of Rapid City Stevens and Reece Lowe of Rapid City Central will be counted on to provide leadership and talent for their younger gymnastics teammates this season.
They're both up to the challenge.
The problem is they are both still waiting to compete, as the season begins a week late due to last weekend's snow storm that canceled the Lolly Forseth Invitational in Sioux Falls.
Both Stevens and Central will try again this Saturday at the Hub Invitational in Aberdeen.
Stevens and Central have a lot of new faces for head coach Pam Junek, who is at the helm of both programs. They need these meets to set their state lineup.
"They need to get out there and start putting their routines together under a competition format," she said. "It is always a little nerve wracking to go to that first competition."
Returns, who comes back with state meet experience for the Raiders, said her experience will enable her to be one of the leaders of the young Stevens team.
She said one of the strengths for the team is the relationship they have between themselves.
"We're all really close and that's really good to have to be able to work as a team together," she said.
Returns said one of her personal goals is do better than she did last year.
"I want to improve each year, and I would like to at least make top five this year," she said.
Other members of the team include seniors Shay Trimble and Madison Gaughan, junior Rylie Stinecipher (9th in state all-around), sophomore Hannah Wasson and freshmen TereaLynn Yellow, Hannah Wheeler and Leanna Burgess.
"At Stevens, we do have some new faces, but we have several girls who have been here in the past, so we are looking for their leadership to be a strength for the team to focus on their goal to do well at state," Junek said.
Junek said the Raiders have the skills to contend for a state title. They just need the motivation and drive.
"We've started with a lot of conditioning this year to try to help them get through their routines and be strong at the end of their routines," she said. "It is going to take all of them hitting. It you have the girls in the right events, then yes, they are very capable of doing that."
As a team, Returns said that not only does she want the Raiders to qualify for state, but win state.
"We just really have to work hard," she said.
Lowe also has some state experience for the very young Central team, as she said it makes her want to improve on what she did last time.
"I need to make improvements on my routines with harder skills and conditioning ... just be better all around," she said.
The Cobblers have just five on the roster this season. Along with Lowe, there is sophomore Sidney Yager and freshmen Matayah Yelow Mule, Bailey Carlson and Jayda Clark.
"It will be fun to watch them grow and work together because these girls haven't done that," Junek said.
As one of the Cobbler leaders, Lowe said the new gymnasts just need some meet experience.
"It will be exciting to see how these new girls will perform and how we can do throughout the season as a team," Lowe said. "I don't know if some of them have even been in gymnastics before, so they need some meets, and they'll be good."
Lowe said they are excited to finally see some competition.
"It will be good for us to have the experience of a meet, and I am excited to compete again after a long break," she said.
Junek said they were able to get some judges to come in and look at their routines so they can develop their skills. But that all changes with the spotlight of competition.
"We have had some new girls that we have never had before, so just trying to get a feel for what their strengths are, that takes time," she said.
After the Aberdeen meet, the two teams will be at Mitchell the following week and the Pierre Triangular on Dec. 20, before getting back in action Jan. 12 with the Pierre Invitational. The two home meets for Central and Stevens will be Gym-O-Rama on Jan. 19 and the Rapid City Triangular on Jan. 26.
There will be a state qualifier Feb. 1 in Sioux Falls, with the state meet Feb. 8-9 in Brookings.
"We didn't used to go to Aberdeen, so it is good that they have included us in that meet because we can see the East River teams," she said. "A lot of the East River teams have more meets than we do because they are closer to their gyms and can do two a week. We have to put everything we have in our one meet a week."
All in all, Junek said she is looking for improvement, progression and endurance.
"They need to put their skills together to be able to create routines," she said.