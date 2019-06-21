The Gallatin Valley, Mont., Outlaws are rolling in the right direction, while the Rapid City Post 22 Expos are ... stuck in the middle.
That was evident Friday night in the American Legion Big Sticks Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium, as the Outlaws won their 14th straight game with a bruising 14-4 win over the Expos in five innings.
Post 22 had won a 3-2 come-from-behind thriller late Thursday night over the Billings Blue Jays. In an up-and-down season and a very tough Friday, the Expos fell 12-5 in the nightcap against the Harrisburg junior varsity. That game was tied at 4-4 heading to the seventh inning.
The Expos, who play in the Legion A level, are made up mostly of sophomores and freshmen in high school, and often, like Friday, play up against varsity teams.
"Our baseball IQ is not there yet, we're pretty inconsistent," Expos head coach Ty Daly said. "There's a bunch of talent here and we just have to find a way to foster it.
"Earlier in the year we went on a stretch where we were 1-10. Then we went 9-3 and now we're 1-6. It's what team are we going to get? Like Coach (Kelvin) Torve has talked about with the varsity, we just don't know what we are going to get from game to game."
Based out of Manhattan, Montana, the Outlaws draw from Manhattan High School, Manhattan Christian High School, Three Forks High School and Whitehall High School.
"From sophomores to seniors in all four high schools, they don't come up to 500 kids," Gallatin Valley coach DeWayne Scott said. "But this group is a pretty veteran group. They have a lot of experience off of a team that was basically one out away from the state championship."
Scott said that the Outlaws, 17-9, play a lot of bigger schools in AA, like the Bozeman Bucks and the Helena Senators, which prepares them for the postseason.
"That's why we come to a lot of tournaments, like this, to get better, and the boys get to know each other and hang out," he said.
After a scoreless first inning, the Outlaws took control and then some, scoring 11 runs on seven hits, three walks and three errors.
A nightmare for the young Expos, it was the type of inning Scott said his team is capable of — taking advantage of what is given to you.
"We took advantage of some walks and errors and we were bale to come up with some big hits," Scott said. "Their guys came out and threw strokes, and we knew that, so we were able to jump on him on first pitches in that second inning."
Expos starter Kai Jackson and his defense behind him struggled. Jackson pitched just 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and all 11 runs. Yet, only one of those runs were earned.
"Our guy was competing on the mound, but you just can't make that many mistakes in the field behind him. It's impossible to get seven outs in an inning," Daly said. "That has been a problem for us all year — big innings —we just haven't been able to stop the big innings."
Michael Nehring, Michael Jones and Isaac Richardson all had two hits for the Outlaws. Richardson had four RBI, Nehring three and Jones two.
Bo Hays got the win on the mound, scattering nine hits and giving up four runs. Gallatin Valley, 3-0 in the tournament, face the Post 22 Bullets tonight at 6 p.m. and Billings and Cody, Wyo., Sunday morning.
Along with the five credited miscues on the field in the game, the Expos also ran themselves out of a couple of innings with a pair of players picked off or thrown out on the bases.
"We didn't have the focus on the base paths today and that definitely hurt us. We also lacked the big hit," Daly said. "But we had a couple of guys show up in the middle of the lineup that really did well. Peyton Tipton came up and played his first game with the Expos and he played a good game. He knows what he is doing. I think he belongs here."
Tipton, who played for the Bullets earlier in the day, had two hits and two RBIs to lead away for the older Expos. Liam Porter had three hits, scoring two runs and knocking in one.
In the late nightcap, it was a 1-1 game through five innings before Harrisburg scored three times in the sixth. The Expos answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
But Harrisburg regained the momentum with a eight-run seventh for its first win of the tournament.
Easton Ogle knocked in two runs for the Expos, while Derek Yanders, Porter and Hunter Tillery had one RBI each
The Expos, 1-2 in the tournament and 13-18 overall, face Premier West tonight at 8 p.m. and the Post 320 Shooters Sunday night, also at 8 p.m.
In other games of the tournament on Friday, Cody, Wyo., beat Premier West, Colo., 3-2, Premier downed Harrisburg 14-6, Billings stopped the Bullets 14-6 and the Post 320 Shooters edged Cody 7-5.
The Bullets had just one hit against Billings, an RBI single by Amarion Sailor.
For the Shooters, 2-1 in the tourney and 12-5 overall, Gage Darrow led the way with three hits, while Lane Darrow, Peyton Ness and Carson George all had two hits.