Young racers develop their skills in Black Hills Kart Racing

As leader of the kart brigade, it does beg the question of what will David Price do when his daughter is ready to make a life of her own, that may not include this shared weekend activity

“I'll stay on for awhile,” he says after a pause. “It's a lot of hours, but to see the kids' smiles when they get out of their karts keeps me going. Going until someone comes along to take it to the next level.”

Opening night brought more than 35 drivers to usher in the new season, which kept Price hopping most of the night.

“I just love the crazy of it," he said.

The night served as a reminder of one of groups staunchest supporters, hosting the Shawn Moore memorial. Moore passed away a year ago almost to the day of the night's program.

“Shawn was one of those guys you could always count on,” Price said. “He helped so many drivers, so many teams.

“He was one of those behind the scene guys our sport tends to ignore, but can't exist without.”

Aside from racing on the Jack Pine Gypsy soil, karters alternate weekends on their own ground next to the Black Hills Speedway. Shawn McHenry and Gerard Gerod Torno run that show on Saturday afternoons.