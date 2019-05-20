Belle Fourche girls' basketball's Rylee Young will be heading from the northern Black Hills to Arizona for her college career.
Last week Young signed a letter of intent to play college basketball at Mesa Community College.
The Thunderbirds went 15-17 last season while led the Broncs to a 17-5 record and an appearance in the SoDak 16.
Schwartz finishes in the top-5 at Warrior Invitational
In a Class AA girls' golf tournament tune-up, Douglas' Molly Schwartz tied for fifth at the Warrior Invitational with a 79 Monday.
She was tied with Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Maddie Otta for the position.
Carly Kunkel from O'Gorman won the event with a 71, fellow Knight Jenna Sutcliffe was second with a 76, Reese Jansa of Harrisburg was third with a 78 and Pierre's Halle Gronlund was fourth with a 79.
Rounding out the top-10 was Cassidy Gough of Aberdeen Central and Shannon McCormick of O'Gorman tied for seventh with a 80, while Emmy Sundby of Rapid City Stevens, Courtney Heath of Sisseton and Danielle Podoll and Aberdeen Central tied for ninth with a 81.
As a team, Stevens finished in a tie for fifth with Watertown with a 68 over par. O'Gorman won the event with a 18 over par, followed by Aberdeen Central with a 40 over, Pierre was third with a 51 over and Yankton was fourth with a 52 over.
Douglas will host the DHS Invitational at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course May 28 while Stevens is scheduled to participate in the West River Challenge in Spearfish today, weather pending.
Weather causes changes in golf schedule
The West River Challenge girls' golf tournament scheduled to be played at the Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis Monday was cancelled due to a rain and snow mix of precipitation and temperatures in the 40s.
The third day of the West River Challenge at Spearfish Canyon Country Club scheduled for Tuesday was not postponed at press time.
The Region 6B championships for boys' and girls' golf at Hart Ranch was also postponed, it has been rescheduled for Thursday.