The Watertown boys and Brandon Valley girls topped the rest of the field at the Pierre Legion Relays on Thursday.
The Lynx led the girls’ side with 98, Watertown took second with 71 and Sioux Falls Washington rounded out the top three with 50.
Hannah Young of Rapid City Central and Karlee Simmons of Hill City won multiple individual events.
Young finished first in the 100 meter race in 12.34 seconds and the 200 in 25.60, while Simmons won the 1,600 race (5:23.35) and 3,200 (11:25.80).
Other individual winners on the girls’ side include Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River in the 400 (1:00.04); Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More in the 800 (2:31.01); Sophie Tietz of Watertown in the 100 meter hurdles (15.65); Elizabeth Schaefer of Rapid City Stevens in the 300 hurdles (44.46); Mackenzie Rath of Pierre in the discus throw (123-00); Jenna Sayler of SF Washington in the shot put (41-06.75); Halayna Hendrick of Brandon Valley in the pole vault (10-03.00); Carly Haring of Mitchell in the high jump (5-04.00); Alayna Falak of Watertown in the long jump (17-04) and Ellie Brozik of Winner in the triple jump (35-07.75).
On the boys’ side, Watertown easily took first with 130 points, followed by Brandon Valley with 76 and St. Thomas More with 54.
Jacob Hyde of St. Thomas More was one of the two multiple event winners on the boys’ side as he took the top spots in the 400 (50.50) and the 200 (22.30).
The other was Pierre Lear of Watertown, who won the 110 meter hurdles (14.63) as well as the 300 hurdles (39.93).
Individual event winners include Jake Werner of Watertown in the 100 (11.04); Ethan Brenneman of Sturgis in the 800 (2:01.13); Aaron Ryan of Aberdeen Central in the 1600 (4:32.65); Jens Christensen of STM in the pole vault (13-09); Cooper Mack of Watertown in the shot put (52-00); Nick Olson of Aberdeen in the discus (156-02); Sharif Redd of Washington in the high jump (6-04); Brady Fritz of Winner in the long jump (20-11.25) and Aubrey Williams of Stevens in the triple jump (43-09.25).
Spearfish boys, girls win at Custer Invite
The Spearfish boys and girls track teams had a big day in Belle Fourche as both finished in the top spot of their respective divisions at the Custer Invitational.
The Spearfish girls finished in first with team score of 163, followed by Custer with 154.5 and Red Cloud with 71. Belle Fourche took fourth with 56.5 and New Underwood rounded out the top five with 50.
Leading the way on the girls’ side of competition was Mikayla Tracy of Spearfish, who finished at the top of the field in three events.
She kicked off the day by winning the 100 meter in 12.68 seconds, followed by taking the top spot in the 200 (26.61) and 400 (1:03.03).
Kellyn Kortemeyer of Custer was the only other individual multiple event winner on the girls side, picking up victories in the shot put (41-04.50) and discus (109-09).
The Spearfish relay team also earned a pair of wins, topping the field in the 4x100 (53.70) and 4x400 (4:22.27).
Other winners on the girls side include Mallory Delmont of Custer in the 800 (2:26.15); Jade Ecoffey of Red Could in the 1600 (5:40.16); Sierra Oesterling of Custer in the 3200 (12:12.99); Echo Ecoffey of Red Cloud in the 100 meter hurdles (17.28); Portia Wiebers of New Underwood in the 300 hurdles (52.55); Kaylee Eisenbraun of Kadoka in the high jump (4-10); Chandi Jackson of Spearfish in the pole vault (8-09); Cerington Jones of Jones County in the long jump (15-06.50) and Bella Jensen of Belle Fourche in the triple jump (34-05.50).
On the boys’ side, the Spartans finished in first place with 117, Custer placed second with 104, Belle Fourche took third with 74, Wall was close behind with 73 and Rapid City Stevens was fifth with 65.
Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood was the lone individual multiple event winner as he earned top spot in the 100 meter (11.44) and the long jump (20-03.50).
Wall’s relay team won a pair of events, taking the 4x100 in 46.55 and the 4x200 in 1:37.33.
Other individual winners on the boys’ side include Nathan Bender of Stevens in the 200 (24.06); Cash Wilson of Wall in the 400 (51.73); Nathaniel Youngblood of Custer in the 800 (2:05.88); Jace Oesterling of Custer in the 1600 (4:50.96); Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Christian in the 3200 (10:48.24); Cade Ostenson of Newcastle in the 110 hurdles (15.64); Andrew Law of Wall in the 300 hurdles (46.02); Isaac Perkins of Sturgis in the shot put (46-08); Darin Hanson of Belle Fourche in the discus (139-00); Jayden Deichert of Spearfish in the high jump (6-00) and Kaden Dillman of Lead-Deadwood in the pole vault (11-03).
Girls Golf
Hot Springs takes Belle Fourche Invite
The Hot Springs girls golf team finished in the top spot at the Belle Fourche Invitational on Thursday.
The Bison led the rest of the field with a score of 380, followed by Belle Fourche with 410, Spearfish took third with 434 and Lead-Deadwood rounded out the top four with 538.
Payson Birkeland of Belle Fourche took first in the individual standings with a score of 81, while Madilyn Palo of Hot Springs was second with 91.
Katie Conzet of St. Thomas More and Molly Schwartz of Douglas tied for third with 92 apiece, Aryona Watts of Hot Springs took fifth with 93, while Sydney Olstad of Hot Springs and Ainsley Sabers of Sturgis finished in a tie for sixth with 96 each.
Most of the teams that competed will continue the season at the Douglas Invitational on Tuesday.
Boys Tennis
Cobblers suffer a pair of losses on the road
Rapid City Central traveled to Watertown for a pair of duals with Watertown and Brookings on Thursday afternoon.
The Cobblers dropped a 9-0 decision to the Arrows, before losing 6-3 to the Bobcats.
Central won the final two flights in singles competition as Noah Gire defeated Prasoon Kharel (10-7) and Rhett Svarstad dropped Ayden Asche (10-5).
Svarstad and doubles partner Gabe Knudson picked up the Cobblers lone doubles win against Kharel and Asche (10-3).
Rapid City Central is back in action Monday when it hosts Rapid City Christian.
High School Baseball
Cobblers split with Brookings
Rapid City Central split a doubleheader with Brookings at McKeague Field on Thursday, with a narrow 8-7 victory in the first game, followed by a 4-2 loss in an evening affair.
In the first game, Central found itself trailing 2-0 before scoring a run of its own in the bottom of the first inning. The Cobblers would take their first lead of the game in the third inning with a trio of runs to go up 4-2.
Brookings regained the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs, before adding another in the sixth for a 6-4 advantage.
Central scored two more runs in the sixth to tie the game at 6-all, but Brookings regained the lead a short time later to make it 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh.
The Cobblers took full advantage of their last opportunity to put runs on the board as they scored two more in the bottom of the seventh to put the game away.
Trey Brandhagen led Central with three hits and two RBIs, while Ty Godkin had two hits and two RBIs.
In the second game, Brookings jumped out to two-run advantage at the end of the second inning.
Brookings added one more in the top of the fourth, before the Cobblers scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the inning.
Down 4-1 in the seventh, Central added one more run but ultimately fell short.
Dominic Santiago had one RBI for the Cobblers and Ethan Byrd finished with one hit.
Next up, Rapid City Central (4-4) will play Rapid City Stevens Tuesday night at 7 p.m.