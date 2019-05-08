Youth hunting banquet to honor Traven Bies
There will be a Youth Hunting Adventures Banquet May 11 honoring Traven Bies, a Rapid City Stevens sophomore who died in a ranch accident on New Year's Eve 2018.
The banguet will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center from 4-10 p.m.
His memorial will be used to fund an ongoing scholarship for local area youth. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for youth ages 6-13 and all kids under 5 years old are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at sdyouthhunt.ejoinme.org/MyEvents.
Trapping equipment must be removed from public lands by May 12
The South Dakota Legislative Interim Rules Review Committee has rejected the rule amendment to allow trapping on public lands and improved road rights-of-ways beyond May 1. The Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission had previously adopted this extension in April.
Trappers must remove all traps, snares and associated trapping equipment from public lands and improved road rights-of-ways by May 12.
You have free articles remaining.
Trapping is allowed on private land with landowner permission at any time when a furbearer season is open.
Goshen County Rooster Boosters give support through Access Yes
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently received a $1,500 donation to support access for hunters and anglers through the Access Yes program. This donation comes from the Goshen County Rooster Boosters.
Access Yes is a program that facilitates the partnership between private landowners, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hunters and anglers to create free public hunting and fishing access on private land and inaccessible public land. These include walk-in fishing and hunting areas, hunter management areas and other Game and Fish public access areas.
Access Yes funds are only used to pay for access easements, not operating expenses of Game and Fish access programs. Walk-in areas and hunter management areas funded by Access Yes provide hunting opportunities for big game, small game, upland game and migratory game birds. They also provide fishing opportunities throughout the state.
Funds donated to Access Yes can only be utilized to provide landowner payments in exchange for sportsperson access. The public can support Access Yes through donations when purchasing a license, either online or from a license selling agent. For more information please visit the Game and Fish public access page.