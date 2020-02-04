sportsontv

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
Loyola Chicago at Indiana State;CBSSN;4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame;ACCN;4:30 p.m.
Villanova at Butler;FS1;4:30 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue;BTN;5 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia;ESPN2;5 p.m.
Georgia at Florida;ESPNU;5 p.m.
South Carolina at Mississippi;SECN;5 p.m.
Temple at Memphis;CBSSN;6 p.m.
North Carolina State at Miami;ACCN;6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Georgetown;FS1;6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota;BTN;7 p.m.
Wake Forest at Louisville;ESPN2;7 p.m.
Louisiana State at Vanderbilt;SECN;7 p.m.
Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State;CBSSN;8 p.m.
College Football;TV;Time
National Signing Day;ESPNU;1 p.m.
National Basketball Association;TV;Time
Orlando at Boston;ESPN;5:30 p.m.
Miami at LA Clippers;ESPN;8 p.m.
National Hockey League;TV;Time
Boston at Chicago;NBCSN;6 p.m.