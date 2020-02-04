sportsontv

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Loyola Chicago at Indiana State;CBSSN;4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame;ACCN;4:30 p.m.

Villanova at Butler;FS1;4:30 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue;BTN;5 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia;ESPN2;5 p.m.

Georgia at Florida;ESPNU;5 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi;SECN;5 p.m.

Temple at Memphis;CBSSN;6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami;ACCN;6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown;FS1;6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota;BTN;7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville;ESPN2;7 p.m.

Louisiana State at Vanderbilt;SECN;7 p.m.

Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State;CBSSN;8 p.m.

College Football;TV;Time

National Signing Day;ESPNU;1 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

Orlando at Boston;ESPN;5:30 p.m.

Miami at LA Clippers;ESPN;8 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

Boston at Chicago;NBCSN;6 p.m.

