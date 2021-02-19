Spring wheat futures slide, but still strong

“It’s tough to say just exactly how much it will affect the world market, but they’ve now announced that starting in June it will be replaced by a different tariff system,” she said. “Basically they’ll be expanding and extending it and so that likely will have some implications for the 2021-22 crop year. The fact that they are extending it is interesting.”

Other factors in the market include the fact there are some concerns with the cold temperatures in the U.S. hard red winter wheat region. A recent forecast also includes some snow, which could actually help protect the crop, Olson pointed out.

“We have seen crop condition ratings drop a bit in some of those states. Of course, if there are any ill effects from the cold, we won’t know that until spring time anyway. But again, the market is following that,” she said.

Olson pointed out that weather has been an obvious big market mover, although right now there are minimal concerns. A lot of the European Union producing countries have received moisture and producers in South America where drought has been a concern have also gotten some rain.

“The wheat crop (in South America) is already harvested, so it doesn’t affect that, but it’s been beneficial to the soybean crop, which again, tempers down any price upside there,” she said.