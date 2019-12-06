Duffy, Hagedorn sweep Summit League’s November honors
South Dakota senior basketball players Ciara Duffy and Tyler Hagedorn have been named the Summit League November Athletes of the Month as announced by the league office Friday.
This marks Duffy’s second career Summit League monthly honor after receiving the award last January.
Duffy, a Rapid City native, led the Coyote women to November wins over the Big Ten’s Ohio State, the SEC’s Missouri and the Pac-12’s Utah in a 7-1 start for the year. She averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the month, while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 51.3 percent from behind the arc. Duffy reached double-figures in all eight games with four past 20 points. She recorded two double-doubles with 23 points and 10 boards at Green Bay and 22 points and 12 rebounds against Ohio State. Duffy earned the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout Tournament MVP award and a spot on the all-tournament team. She also picked up the first two Summit League Player of the Week honors of the season.
Hagedorn, who hails from Norfolk, Nebraska, helped the Coyote men off to a 6-2 start on the season. Hagedorn was tops in the Summit League in scoring (18.9) and field-goal percentage (.634), while leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage (.750) for the month. He broke a Summit League record by going 8-for-8 from 3-point range in a win against Texas Southern. It was a part of a career-high 33-point performance for Hagedorn, who made 12 consecutive 3-pointers over a three-game span. He tallied two double-doubles during the month with 29 points and 10 boards against California Baptist and then 13 points and 14 rebounds in a win over SIUE. Hagedorn was named to both the Rainbow Classic and the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow all-tournament teams. He was the Summit League Player of the Week following the Texas Southern performance.
BHSU softball adds three for the 2020-21 season
Black Hills State University softball coach Marcelle Herman has announced three additions to the Black Hills State University softball 2020-21 team.
Isabella "Bell" Luebken is coming to the Black Hills from LeClaire, Iowa. She intends to major in Physical Education. Bell helped her high school team win two state championships in Iowa, and was named to the all-tournament team in 2018.
"Bell is a Strong, consistent hitting infielder who shows a lot of power potential," said Herman.
Shayla Tuschen, from Sioux Falls, and comes to BHSU to major in exercise science. She was named 1st Team All-State for South Dakota after her senior season.
"Shayla is a two-way player who has a strong mix of pitches to keep opponents guessing, showing a strong presence when playing third base," said Herman.
Jenna Brodkorb, from Harrisburg, boasts a .333 batting average and was named South Dakota 1st Team All-State after her senior season.
"Jenna is very versatile and speedy athlete who can play multiple positions," said Herman. "She has a strong glove and has great field awareness both offensively and defensively."