South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Cole Peterson was named a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District® honoree announced on Thursday.
Peterson is a starting linebacker for the Hardrockers from Boulder, Colo., with a 4.0 GPA.
The 2019 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes football and volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
With one game left in the season, Peterson leads the Hardrockers in total tackles (109) and is second in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. He also ranks 10th in the nation averaging 10.9 tackles per game.
First Team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced December 9-12. He has 10.0 tackles for a loss (37 yards) and is credited with 2.5 sacks (23 yards), one forced fumble, one interception and one broken up pass this season.
Mines golf team signs two athletes
South Dakota School of Mines golf head coach Luke Wheeler has announced the signing of two new recruits into the Hardrocker golf program as Walker Scott will be added to the 2020-21 men's roster and Rianna Garland will join the women's golf team.
Scott is from Eaton, Colo., where he attends Eaton High School where he lettered in golf and basketball all four years. Scott was named All-Conference for three years and All-State honorable mention his junior and senior seasons.
Garland comes to Mines from Mesa, Ariz., where she is a senior at Desert Ridge High School and was the captain of the Desert Ridge Jaguars this past fall.
Garland finished her senior season with an 18th-place finish at the Arizona High School State Championships.
BHSU volleyball signs four
Black Hills State Unversity head volleyball coach Kristin Carmichael has announced four signees to the 2020 season. Joining the team is Emma DeSanti (rightside setter), Jessica Crane (pin hitter), Phoenix Wilke (middle hitter), and Abigail Renner (pin hitter).
DeSanti, from Kremmling, Colo., as captain of her team junior and senior year. Her Junior year, DeSanti was named All-Conference and honorable mention All-State. Her team qualified for the state meet her senior year. In her 226 set career, she's posted 400 kills, 130 aces, 648 digs, and a whopping 4.1 assists a set for a total of 923.
Crane hails from Laramie, Wyoming. Her junior year, she posted 93 regular season kills on her teams way to a second place finishing at the Wyoming 4A state tournament. Named captain her senior year, she led the team and ranked in the top ten of all Wyoming players with 252 regular season kills. That led the team to a fifth place state finish and garnered her All-State and All- Conference honors.
Wilke, the Firestone, Colo. native, was a member of her high school team that qualified for the Colorado state tournament both her junior and senior year. This past season, Wilke lead the Tri Valley League in kill percentage and was number three in all of Colorado. She recorded a total of 178 kills.
Renner comes to BHSU from Lander, Wyoming, where she was captain her junior and senior years. She led her team to two state appearances. From her sophomore to senior year, she posted 1029 kills and 853 digs.
BHSU triathlon signs pair of athletes
The Black Hills State University triathlon team has signed two new athletes for the 2020 season.
Liljä McKendry comes to Black Hills from Virginia Beach, Va. In high school, McKendry competed in cross country and swimming. In swimming, she was named to the All-State team her junior year and was a member of the state champion 4X200 meter relay team. That year, she also took fifth in the USA Triathlon Draft-Legal National championships to qualify for World Championships. This past year, McKendry competed at the world at ITU Triathlon Draft-Legal World Championships for 16-19 age group taking 21st.
Gretta Stark joins Black Hills from Breese, Ill., where she had a standout cross country career. Captain of her 2019 team, she was a three time state qualifier. She also competed in her age group at the National Triathlon Championships in 2019.