All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball TV Time

Dixie State at SD Mines 7:30 p.m.

Westminster at Black Hills St. 7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball TV Time

Dixie State at SD Mines 5:30 p.m.

Westminster at Black Hills St. 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Hill City at Belle Fourche 7 p.m.

Stanley County at Bennett Co. 5:30 p.m.

RC Central vs. Chey. Central (Gillette) 4 p.m.

Dupree at Crazy Horse 2 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas 7:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont  p.m.

McLaughlin at Herreid/Selby 4:15 p.m.

White River at Jones County 5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

Custer at Newcastle, WY 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens 8 p.m.

Yankton at Spearfish 8 p.m.

Little Wound at St. Francis 4:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake 7:30 p.m. 

Faith at Tiospaye Topa 3:30 p.m. 

Valentine, NE at Todd Co, 6:30 p.m.

Winner at Wagner 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Hill City at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m. 

RC  Central at Campbell Co. 5:45 p.m.

Dupree at Crazy Horse 2 p.m.

Sturgis at Douglas 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont 2 p.m.

McLaughlin at Herreid/Selby Area 3 p.m.

Chamberlain at Lyman 5:30 p.m.

Custer at Newcastle, WY 4:30 p.m. 

Brandon Valley at RC Stevens 6:30 p.m. 

Yankton at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.

Lemmon at Timber Lake 5:30 p.m. 

Faith at Tiospaye Topa 3:30 p.m. 

Valentine, NE at Todd Co. 5:30 p.m.

Winner at Wagner 4 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Rapid City Invitational 2 p.m.

