All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball Time

SD Mines at NM Highlands 7:30 p.m.

Black Hills State at CSU-Pueblo 7:30 p.m.

Chadron State at Colo. Mines 8 p.m.

College Women's Basketball Time

SD Mines at NM Highlands 5:30 p.m.

Black Hills State at CSU-Pueblo 5:30 p.m.

Chadron State at Colo. Mines 6 p.m.

ECHL Time

Wichita at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

New Underwood at Bennett County 2 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Chey.-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Custer 7:30 p.m. 

Faith at Hettinger/Scranton 4:30 p.m. 

Sturgis at Hot Springs 7 p.m.

Winner at McLaughlin 3 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell 5:30 p.m. 

Lyman at Philip 3 p.m.

Alliance, NE at RC Christian 7 p.m.

Gregory at Scotland 4 p.m.

Rapid City Central at SF Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington 6 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa Noon.

High School Girls Basketball Time

New Underwood at Bennett County 2 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Colome 5:30 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Custer 6 p.m.

Wall at Dupree 5 p.m.

Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, ND TBA

Sturgis at Hot Springs 5:30 p.m. 

Mc-Cent./Montrose vs. Pine Ridge (Mitchell) 1:30 p.m. 

Winner at McLaughlin TBA

Timber Lake at Newell 4 p.m.

Lyman Philip 3 p.m.

Gregory at Scotland 4 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington 4:30 p.m. 

Red Cloud at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa Noon.

High School Gymnastics Time

State AA, A Meet (Brookings) 8:30 a.m.

High School Boys Hockey Time

Oahe at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Douglas/RC Christian at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens 7 p.m.

