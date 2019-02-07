All Times Mountain
College Men's Basketball Time
SD Mines at NM Highlands 7:30 p.m.
Black Hills State at CSU-Pueblo 7:30 p.m.
Chadron State at Colo. Mines 8 p.m.
College Women's Basketball Time
SD Mines at NM Highlands 5:30 p.m.
Black Hills State at CSU-Pueblo 5:30 p.m.
Chadron State at Colo. Mines 6 p.m.
ECHL Time
Wichita at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball Time
New Underwood at Bennett County 2 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Chey.-Eagle Butte 4:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Custer 7:30 p.m.
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton 4:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Hot Springs 7 p.m.
Winner at McLaughlin 3 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell 5:30 p.m.
Lyman at Philip 3 p.m.
Alliance, NE at RC Christian 7 p.m.
Gregory at Scotland 4 p.m.
Rapid City Central at SF Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington 6 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa Noon.
High School Girls Basketball Time
New Underwood at Bennett County 2 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Colome 5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Custer 6 p.m.
Wall at Dupree 5 p.m.
Faith at Hettinger/Scranton, ND TBA
Sturgis at Hot Springs 5:30 p.m.
Mc-Cent./Montrose vs. Pine Ridge (Mitchell) 1:30 p.m.
Winner at McLaughlin TBA
Timber Lake at Newell 4 p.m.
Lyman Philip 3 p.m.
Gregory at Scotland 4 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls Lincoln 4:30 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at SF Washington 4:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Tiospaye Topa Noon.
High School Gymnastics Time
State AA, A Meet (Brookings) 8:30 a.m.
High School Boys Hockey Time
Oahe at Rushmore Thunder 8 p.m.
High School Wrestling Time
Douglas/RC Christian at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens 7 p.m.