020920-spt-nascar

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The last trophy won by Jimmie Johnson sits in his youngest daughter's bedroom, where it will likely remain until Daddy can bring home new hardware.

Lydia is only 6, too young to remember almost any of Johnson's 83 Cup victories. So she claimed the Busch Clash trophy Johnson earned in last year's exhibition opener at Daytona International Speedway, where he'll try Sunday to earn a second win in the 75-lap shootout.

That win is the only trip to victory lane Johnson has made since early in the 2017 season and he's now decided to make this year his last as a full-time NASCAR driver. The seven-time champion feels the sting of his long losing streak, with no tougher critic than young Lydia.

"That trophy is still sitting in my daughter's room. She asked me to bring her a trophy home and we did, and it's still sitting on her nightstand in her room," Johnson said. "My wife suggested that we move it to the trophy room in my man cave, and (Lydia) said 'Nope, not until Daddy brings another one home', so I have the pressure."

The 18-driver Clash field is composed of 2019 pole winners, former Clash winners, former Daytona winners and former Daytona 500 pole winners, all of whom must have competed full time last season.