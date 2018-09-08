LINCOLN, Neb. — Steven Montez couldn't bear to watch.
Colorado's quarterback had just connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. for the go-ahead touchdown, and now Nebraska backup Andrew Bunch had the Cornhuskers at the CU 20 in the final minute.
"I knew if the crowd went crazy, they probably scored," Montez said. "I knew our defense was going to do it right. They were going to play good regardless. But I didn't want to watch that last play."
Montez might have been the only person in Memorial Stadium who missed seeing Bunch's last pass sail over JD Spielman in the back corner of the end zone, allowing the Buffaloes to win 33-28 on Saturday and spoil Scott Frost's debut as the Huskers' coach.
There was no lack of drama in the teams' first meeting since 2010, the last season in the Big 12 for both. Though they went their separate ways after some 60 years as conference mates — the Huskers to the Big Ten and the Buffs to the Pac-12 — this game had the look and feel of some of the classics from yesteryear.
"For three quarters I was having about as much fun as I ever had in my life, doing it back home," said Frost, who returned to his home state to take over the program he quarterbacked to a share of the 1997 national title. "We've got to learn lessons to be able to win games like that. When you're trying to become a good team, you don't find ways to lose games, especially close ones. You find ways to win them."
Nebraska (0-1) lost fumbles on its first two possessions and spotted the Buffs a 14-0 lead. Adrian Martinez, the first Nebraska true freshman to start an opener at quarterback, scored the second of his two touchdowns to put the Huskers up 21-14 late in the first half. His 57-yard pass to Spielman made it 28-20 in the third.
CU (2-0) wrested momentum at that point. Montez's 8-yard pass to Jay MacIntyre made it a one-point game, and the Buffs missed two chances to take the lead when James Stefanou was wide right and left with two field-goal tries. But Nebraska couldn't put the Buffs away, failing to convert a fourth-and-1 and Martinez throwing an interception before Montez got his last chance.
"After (Stefanou) missed the second one," coach Mike MacIntyre said, "our defensive guys were in the huddle saying, 'We're going to stop them.' The offensive guys were saying, 'We're going to get the ball and go down and score.' I didn't have to say a word."
Colorado (2-0) got the ball for the last time with 2:23 left after Martinez went out of the game because of an injury.
Montez moved the Buffaloes from their 23 to the Nebraska 41 before Ben Stille sacked him to set up a third-and-19 that became third and 24 after a false start. Montez overthrew Jay MacIntyre over the middle, but safety Aaron Williams was called for a personal foul for hitting the defenseless receiver.
Given new life, Montez hit Shenault along the right sideline for 40 yards and the go-ahead score with 1:06 to play.
Montez was 33 of 50 for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with Shenault catching 10 balls for 177 yards.
MISSOURI 40, WYOMING 13: Missouri quarterback Drew Lock usually dissects defenses with his arm. Wyoming learned the hard way that his legs have a little juice, too. Lock threw four touchdown passes and ran for another TD.
The senior quarterback is known for his gaudy passing numbers, and he added to them against the Cowboys, completing 33 of 45 passes for 398 yards. He added a career-high 51 rushing yards, which was almost half of his total for all of last season.
In the second quarter, Lock showed nifty footwork dodging defenders on a 12-yard touchdown scramble. He bowled over cornerback Antonio Hull to convert a third-and-7 play on the ensuing drive. He finished that possession with a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam that gave the Tigers a 16-0 halftime lead.
Missouri (2-0) scored on its first four possession of the second half to put the game out of reach.
After a fruitless first half full of misfired pass attempts and stuffed runs, Wyoming (1-2) looked better offensively in the second half. Jevon Bigelow scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, and Cooper Rothe connected on field goals of 51 and 36 yards. Tyler Vander Waal completed 13 of 28 passes for 160 yards.