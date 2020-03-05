030620-spt-nhl

NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers' record, capping the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Zibanejad is the second player in NHL history to score his fifth goal in OT, joining Detroit's Sergei Fedorov, who accomplished the feat on Dec. 26, 1996 — also against Washington.

The Rangers center is also the first player with five goals in a game since Winnipeg's Patrik Laine did it in an 8-4 win over St. Louis on Nov. 24, 2018. Zibanejad joined Don Murdoch (Oct. 12, 1976) and Mark Pavelich (Feb. 23, 1983) as Rangers with five goals in a game.

Zibanejad's 38th of the season helped New York end a three-game skid. He is the first Rangers center with at least 35 goals in a season since Hall of Famer Eric Lindros in 2001-02.

Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists, Artemi Panarin had three assists and Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves for New York.

Alex Ovechkin had two goals, including the tying score with 43 second remaining to force overtime. That came after Zibanejad scored on a rebound with 1:42 remaining to give New York a brief 5-4 lead.