Big increase in female hunters seen in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The number of Wyoming hunting and fishing licenses sold to women has seen a marked increase over the past decade, while men are buying slightly fewer licenses, state officials said.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said 30% more women are hunting in Wyoming compared to 10 years ago, KGAB-AM report ed. Female anglers increased by 14% over that time.
Meanwhile, the number of men participating in both activities is down by about 5%.
Game and Fish Hunter and Angler Participation Coordinator Kathryn Boswell said the agency has been reaching out to women to get them more involved in not only hunting and fishing but also things like canoeing, photography, shooting sports and archery.
"I think women are starting to see hunting as an activity that is accessible to them," Boswell said in a statement by the agency. "And, it comes with a certain pride in putting healthy food on the table and knowing exactly how it got there — something I think all hunters regardless of gender can relate to."
Boswell also said the decline in male hunters and anglers in the state is not a concern.
''The demographics are changing. Our baby boomers are getting older and at the same time, women are seeing hunting and fishing as options for their food and recreation choices," she said.
Wyoming G&F to cease pheasant stocking
Due to lack of cover, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will cease stocking pheasants at all Laramie County Walk-In Areas and Goshen County Walk-In Areas #24 and #29.
Birds will continue to be stocked twice a week at Goshen County Walk-In Area #63 and Glendo State Park through mid-December.
Hundreds of Yellowstone bison to be culled this winter
BOZEMAN, Mont. — National park officials in Wyoming have announced plans for the selective slaughter of between 600 and 900 Yellowstone bison this winter to help manage population numbers.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday that the officials expect most of the animals to be taken by hunters or shipped to slaughter. Some would stay alive in corrals or under park quarantine.
Officials say the exact number of bison expected to be culled out of the estimated 4,900 depends on the winter migration.
State, federal and tribal agencies managing bison say the winter plan was finalized Tuesday under the Interagency Bison Management Plan, a day after a judge rejected an attempt to block bison hunts this year.
Officials say the plan includes putting 110 bison into brucellosis quarantine to produce disease-free bison.