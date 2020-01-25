012620-spt-sidelines

Woods was among 16 players within five shots of the lead, and Rahm knows from experience how momentum can change at Torrey Pines. He said having won here in 2017 will mean nothing to him Sunday.

"The only thing it's going to do is keep me focused, no matter how good I'm playing, knowing that somebody can come and do the same thing," Rahm said.

The third round started two hours late because of heavy fog, and even when the sun broke through, there wasn't much clarity on the leaderboard with so many in contention.

McIlroy is playing for the first time since late November and didn't appear to pick up too much rust during his break.

"Even if you're not making that many birdies but if you keep giving yourself chances, it's one of these golf courses that you feel like you're playing really well, you might be a couple under," McIlroy said. That's OK. No one else is going that low. Keep doing the same thing tomorrow and should be right there."

Sung Kang (67) and PGA Tour rookie Harry Higgs (69) joined McIlroy at 9-under 207, while the group at 8 under included Brandt Snedeker, who birdied his last two holes to salvage a 72.