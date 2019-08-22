Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge
LACONIA, N.H. — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8.
Members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung's residence June 25 "on a call for service" and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement.
Livernois declined to provide additional details on the case.
Chung's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.
It is not clear whether Chung has an attorney who can speak for him. The court file doesn't list one.
"We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung," the Patriots tweeted . "We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place."
The team also didn't say whether Chung would play Thursday night at a preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Chung has been an integral part of the Patriots defense during his two stints with the team. New England drafted him in the second round in 2009. He left in free agency in 2012 and signed with the Eagles.
He spent one year in Philadelphia and returned to New England in 2014. He won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots to conclude the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.
Injured reserve is a possibility for Broncos rookie QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock says he's not sure when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio wouldn't rule out placing the rookie QB on injured reserve to start the season.
Lock was injured in Denver's preseason loss to the 49ers on Monday night when he was chased from the pocket and tripped up.
Although X-rays were negative, Lock was diagnosed with a serious sprain that will force him to miss the rest of the preseason and might even sideline him into the regular season.
Fangio called it "a pretty serious injury for a quarterback," adding the team's not sure of a timetable for his return. Fangio said IR was a possibility "if we don't think he could play for a while."
Lock said he's never had a sprain this bad and declined to venture a guess as to how long he'll be out.
QB Kevin Hogan will start Saturday night against the Rams and rookie Brett Rypien will finish up.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to drive Xfinity race at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans to compete in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 31, despite a recent plane crash.
Earnhardt Jr. posted his update on Twitter late Wednesday night, saying his lower back is sore and swollen. He's receiving daily treatment "solely to get well to race."
Earnhardt, his family and two pilots escaped a burning plane that veered off the runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee last week.
Earnhardt won NASCAR's most popular driver 15 straight times from 2003 through 2017. He retired two years ago and is an NBC racing analyst.
Darlington is Earnhardt's one race this season.