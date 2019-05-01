AP source: Timberwolves hire Rockets exec Gersson Rosas
MINNEAPOLIS — With just one appearance in the playoffs over the last 15 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves are seeking progress. They turned to one of the NBA's most forward-thinking organizations to find their next front office leader.
The Timberwolves have decided to hire current Houston Rockets executive Gersson Rosas as president of basketball operations, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to make the announcement.
The 40-year-old Rosas has been a finalist for the top job with several other recent openings around the league, including the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards this spring. He had a three-month stint as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks in 2013, working under president Donnie Nelson and owner Mark Cuban, before resigning because he didn't feel like it was a good fit for him.
Rosas soon returned to the Rockets, who have been one of the NBA's pioneers in data-driven decisions for both strategy on the court and building the roster under general manager Daryl Morey. The Rockets have reached the playoffs for the seventh straight year, having lost last year to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in a seven-game series in the Western Conference finals.
Rosas replaces Tom Thibodeau, who was fired at midseason from his dual role as president and coach, halfway into a five-year contract.
Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched from the Kentucky Derby because of a breathing problem Wednesday night.
Trainer Richard Mandella told The Associated Press the colt developed a cough and a subsequent veterinary exam showed Omaha Beach has an entrapped epiglottis. It's generally not life- or career-threatening and is typically corrected with minor surgery.
Omaha Beach was made the 4-1 early favorite for Saturday's 145th Derby. His defection leaves a pair of Hall of Famers on the sidelines — Mandella and jockey Mike Smith.
The colt galloped Wednesday morning without any problem and Mandella said everything was fine.
But that changed by late afternoon when the exam showed the cough was more than a minor irritation.