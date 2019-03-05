Sano likely out until May with slow-healing heel gash
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will likely miss the first month of the season, following another procedure to repair a severe cut above the heel on his right foot.
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Tuesday that Sano saw a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he underwent an operation called a debridement that removes damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound.
The gash Sano suffered Jan. 26 when he slipped in the Dominican Republic during his team's winter league championship celebration was not healing as expected, so the Twins sought a more aggressive treatment.
Falvey said Sano could resume baseball activity in about three weeks, with the goal of starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment in mid-April and joining the Twins in May.
Collins to test free agency after Giants skip franchise tag
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants are letting three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins test the free-agent market without any restrictions.
The Giants on Tuesday elected not to put a franchise tag on their leading tackler in each of his four seasons with the team.
The NFL announced later in the afternoon six players were designated as non-exclusive franchise players. Collins was not on the list.
Teams can begin signing free agents at 2 p.m. MDT on March 13, a week from Wednesday.
In a tweet, Collins thanked the organization for four "great years" and said he was looking forward to the next chapter of his football career.
Collins was outstanding in his four seasons, leading the club with 112, 125, 104 and 96 tackles. The lowest number was this past season when the former Alabama star suffered a partially torn labrum against Chicago that required surgery. He to missed the final four games.
Nebraska RB 'limited' in spring as legal issues play out
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Maurice Washington will be a "limited participant" in spring football practice as his legal problems in California play out.
Washington faces felony and misdemeanor charges in California related to his possession and distribution of a video of his former girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people in 2016.
Washington, one of the top running back prospects in the nation when he signed with Nebraska in February 2018, played in 11 of 12 games as a freshman and is in line to be a starter this fall.
A California sheriff's investigator first attempted to contact Washington for questioning about the video in August, writing in a report that his calls were ignored. In September word was sent to the Nebraska athletic department through a Nebraska Attorney General's office investigator working on behalf of California authorities that Washington was wanted for questioning.
Washington at that point hired former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning to represent him, on the recommendation of Frost. Court records indicate Washington has never been made available for questioning.