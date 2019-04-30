Minnesota, Oklahoma to play Nov. 9 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS — Minnesota will play Oklahoma in a neutral-site game this season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Gophers made the announcement Tuesday of the Nov. 9 nonconference matchup, which will be the 25th NCAA Division I men's basketball game at the Pentagon since the 3,250-seat arena opened in 2013. Minnesota played Oklahoma State there in 2015 and Vanderbilt there in 2016.
The Gophers and Sooners have played eight times in history, each winning four. Their last meeting was in 2004 at the Great Alaska Shootout, a 67-54 victory by Oklahoma. Both teams lost in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Former Colts Hall of Fame lineman Gino Marchetti dead at 93
BALTIMORE — Gino Marchetti, a Hall of Fame defensive end who helped the Baltimore Colts win consecutive NFL championships in the late 1950s, has died.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Marchetti was 93.
Marchetti was named to the Pro Bowl during 11 of his 14 NFL seasons. Though undersized for the position by today's standards — 6-foot-4, 244-pounds — Marchetti effectively tracked down quarterbacks and stuffed the run.
Gino John Marchetti was born in 1926 in Smithers, West Virginia. He broke into the NFL as an offensive lineman in 1952 with the Dallas Texans, who became the Colts in 1953.
After being moved to the other side of the line, Marchetti became a star.
With Marchetti charging from the left side, the Colts were NFL champions in 1958 and 1959. He broke his leg in the fourth quarter of the so-called "Greatest Game Ever Played" — the sudden-death duel between the Colts and New York Giants in 1958 — but refused to be taken to the locker room. He watched from the sideline until Baltimore secured the victory.
Hoosiers to begin beer, wine sales at home football games
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— Indiana University will sell beer and wine at home football games starting this fall.
School officials said Tuesday it will be part of a pilot program recommended by a consulting firm. A third-party vendor will be chosen and will limit purchasers to a two-drink maximum per transaction. All sales will end at the end of the third quarter.
Athletic director Fred Glass said the hope is to reduce alcohol-related incidents inside and around Memorial Stadium. Ten percent of proceeds will be used on the university's alcohol safety programming.
More than four dozen schools — including five in the Big Ten — already sell alcohol at football games.