McIlroy tops Koepka for PGA Tour player of the year
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy has been voted PGA Tour player of the year over Brooks Koepka after posting the most top-10 finishes and winning the FedEx Cup.
It's the third time McIlroy has won the Jack Nicklaus Award, and the first without having won a major.
McIlroy had three victories among his tour-best 14 finishes in the top 10, including The Players Championship. He also won the Canadian Open and the Tour Championship, giving him the FedEx Cup for the second time.
The tour does not release vote totals. PGA Tour members who played at least 15 times may vote. Koepka also won three times, including the PGA Championship and a World Golf Championship. He was runner-up in two majors and tied for fourth in the other.
Delle Donne earns AP player of the year; Collier top rookie
NEW YORK — Elena Delle Donne put together a historic season in Washington and has been named the Associated Press WNBA player of the year.
Delle Donne became the first WNBA player to shoot over 50% from the field (51.5, 40% from behind the 3-point line (43%) and 90% from the foul line (97.4%). Only eight NBA players have accomplished that milestone. She helped the Mystics finish with the best record in the league and the top overall seed in the playoffs.
The 6-foot-5 Delle Donne was selected by the 14-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll. Delle Donne received 12 votes.
Mystics coach Mike Thibault, who was voted the AP coach of the year, saw changes in Delle Donne on and off the court this season.
Napheesa Collier edged Arike Ogunbowale for rookie of the year honors. Minnesota's rookie received eight of the votes; Ogunbowale the other six.
Collier finished the season as only the fourth different player in league history to amass over 400 points, 200 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 steals, 25 blocks and 25 3-pointers in a single season. The other three are Tamika Catchings (seven times), Maya Moore (3 times) and Sheryl Swoopes.
Ogunbowale became the second player in league history to score over 30 points in four straight games, joining Moore. She finished as the league's third leading scorer averaging 18.9 points.
The two young stars were joined on the AP's all-rookie team by Indiana's Teaira McCowan, Las Vegas' Jackie Young and Phoenix's Brianna Turner.
Other award winners include Seattle's Natasha Howard, the defensive player of the year; Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby as the sixth woman of the year; Dallas' Isabelle Harrison as comeback player of the year and Phoenix's Leilani Mitchell as most improved player. All are first-time winners.
Delle Donne also headlined the
US beaten by France 89-79 in World Cup quarters
DONGGUAN, China — The U.S. has been ousted from medal contention by France at the World Cup, failing to capture gold at a major international tournament for the first time since the 2006 world championships.
Evan Fournier scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 16 rebounds and France beat the U.S. 89-79 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, rallying from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to pull off the upset.
The U.S. had won 58 consecutive tournament games in FIBA and Olympic competition, starting with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships and continuing through every FIBA Americas, World Cup and Olympics event since. It was bidding to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups, after winning three straight Olympic golds in that span.
But the best the Americans can do now in China is finish fifth. They're going home with a berth in the 2020 Olympics secured, but no medal.
Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points for the U.S., all of them coming in the first three quarters. The Americans came up scoreless on six consecutive possessions down the stretch, the drought that allowed the French to take control of a back-and-forth game for the final time.
Nando De Colo scored 18 for France.