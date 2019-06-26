Hoping for clarity, NCAA adjusts transfer waiver guidelines
The NCAA has adjusted some of the guidelines used to determine when waivers can be granted to athletes seeking immediate eligibility when they switch schools.
The adjustments approved by the Division I council Wednesday will require schools requesting a waiver for an incoming transfer to provide more documentation to support a case and more detailed verification of an athlete's claims about their original school.
The move comes 14 months after the NCAA changed the waiver process to clear the way for immediate eligibility for all approved requests. High-profile cases involving quarterbacks Shea Patterson of Michigan and Justin Fields of Ohio State have been decided in favor of the players, but the overall rate of approval of waiver requests in the past year has been about the same as previous years.
NCAA will allow wrestlers to have longer hair, loose shorts
The NCAA says that wrestlers can wear looser fitting shorts next year, and it has removed all language in the rules book regarding the length of a competitor's hair.
The sanctioning body announced on Wednesday that its oversight panel has approved both changes starting with upcoming season.
Wrestlers previously competed only in traditional singlets, which are skintight. But athletes will now have the option to wear a form-fitting shirt with looser shorts designed for wrestling.
The rule that prohibited a wrestler's hair from extending below the level of a shirt collar in the back and below the earlobes on the side has been eliminated. But athletes still can't put greasy substances or oil in their hair.
ESPN anchor Bob Ley retires after 40 years with network
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bob Ley, an anchor at ESPN since the network's launch 40 years ago, has announced his retirement.
Ley was ESPN's longest-tenured anchor, joining "SportsCenter" on the channel's third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979. He hosted "Outside The Lines," an investigative news program, from its launch in 1990 until he took a sabbatical last September.
The 64-year-old Ley tweeted Wednesday that he's enjoying the "best of health" and that the decision to retire was "entirely" his own.
ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro says Ley set "the standard of excellence" with his "unwavering commitment and unparalleled work ethic."
Ley hosted the first NCAA selection show and the inaugural live broadcast of the NFL draft in 1980. On "OTL," he led reporting on concussions and the NFL's handling of domestic violence cases.
He provided the first live national reports during the earthquake in San Francisco at the 1989 World Series.
Ley, who won 11 Sports Emmy Awards, was inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame this week.
Lynx scoring leader Sims facing drunken driving charges
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx scoring leader Odyssey Sims was arrested this month on suspicion of drunken driving.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sims was pulled over for speeding and an improper lane change upon exiting a stretch of interstate highway a few miles west of downtown Minneapolis about 1 a.m. on June 6. The state trooper observed signs of alcohol impairment, and Sims registered a .20 blood-alcohol content. That is more than twice the legal limit in Minnesota.
In a statement from the organization, the Lynx said they were aware of the incident and taking the matter "very seriously." The Star Tribune reported that Sims has a court appearance scheduled for July 16 on two gross misdemeanor charges of third degree driving while impaired.
Sims scored 15 points for Minnesota in a game about 18 hours after the arrest. She was acquired in an offseason trade with Los Angeles.