Henry runs into NFL record book as Titans rout Jaguars 30-9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry sped and stiff-armed his way to a record-tying 99-yard touchdown run and the Tennessee Titans routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-9 on Thursday night to stay in the playoff chase.
And that was just part of an amazing night for Henry.
Henry tied Tony Dorsett's 99-yarder on Jan. 3, 1983, for Dallas against Minnesota for the longest TD run in NFL history. Henry ran to his left and ran up the sideline, stiff-arming first Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, then rookie linebacker Leon Jacobs twice and finally a shove to linebacker Myles Jack to finish off the TD.
The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, celebrated by striking the Heisman pose not once, but twice.
Henry set a franchise record with 238 yards on just 16 carries, topping the previous mark of 228 yards set by Chris Johnson in 2009 against yes, the Jaguars.
Henry finished with a career-high four TDs, tying Lorenzo White and Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for most rushing TDs in a single game in franchise history. Henry also became the first player in the NFL with four rushing TDs in a game since Jonas Gray of the Patriots in Week 11 in 2014.
With the rout and second win in a row, the Titans (7-6) stayed in AFC playoff contention with their fourth straight victory over their oldest division rival. They've won six of their last seven against Jacksonville.
The Jaguars (4-9) have lost eight of their last nine.
AP source: Twins, Schoop working on $7.5M, 1-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins and Jonathan Schoop are working toward an agreement on a $7.5 million, one-year contract for the free agent second baseman.
The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal, which also would include performance bonuses, had not been finalized. The Athletic first reported the discussions with Schoop, who was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2017 when he hit a career-high 32 home runs. He was traded to Milwaukee last summer right before the non-waiver deadline.
Schoop became a free agent last week when the Brewers failed to offer a 2019 contract.
The Twins began their infield remake last month by claiming first baseman C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay and then reaching agreement on a $4.8 million, one-year contract.