011620-spt-sidelines

Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season
TEMPE, Arizona — Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season.
There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract.
In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.
He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald's 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions are sixth.
In the 2019 season finale against the Rams, Fitzgerald appeared in his 250th career game for the Cardinals, becoming the first wideout and 13th player in NFL history to appear in at least 250 games with a single team.
An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald has played all 16 games in each of the last five years (2015-19) and his streak of 84 consecutive starts is the longest active streak among NFL wide receivers.
Former UL, Arkansas coach Bobby Petrino lands at Missouri St
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino, a coach with a track record of on-the-field success and off-the-field embarrassments, will be the next coach at Missouri State.
The Springfield-based university said Wednesday that Petrino, 58, will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons.
Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville. He also spent part of one season coaching the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, where he coached 13 games in 2007 before abruptly resigning.
Petrino was 31-9 at Louisville from 2003-06 and took the Cardinals to the Orange Bowl. He left to coach the Falcons, lasted less than a season and took the job at Arkansas. Petrino was 34-17 in four seasons at Arkansas, leading the school to the Sugar Bowl following the 2010 season and a No. 5 final ranking the following season.