Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders hurt
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Although the schedule gets easier for the Denver Broncos this month, the degree of difficulty in reaching the playoffs keeps going up.
The Broncos (6-6) lost leading wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. He was hurt in a non-contact drill at the beginning of practice.
The Broncos quickly claimed wide receiver Andre Holmes off waivers from Buffalo, giving them a seventh-year veteran to go with their four remaining receivers, all of whom made their NFL debuts this season.
Sanders, who led the team with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns in a bounce-back year, was injured on a routine route. He sensed the gravity of the injury as he crumbled to the ground, tearing off his helmet and rolling it away as teammates and trainers rushed toward him.
"It didn't look good," coach Vance Joseph said, adding Sanders "was sore last week in his heel area and he felt great today."
Sanders' injury was the latest blow to a team that's lost seven starters from its opening-day lineup, including six on offense.
Sanders' injury came three days after the Broncos lost star cornerback Chris Harris Jr . to a broken right lower leg, an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the regular season.
Sanders crumbled to the grass in an area of the field that has several brown patches and has led to several slips over the last few weeks, notably by rookie receiver Courtland Sutton.
Winners of three straight, the Broncos (6-6) visit San Francisco (2-10) this weekend.
Cardinals strike gold, get Goldschmidt from Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — The St. Louis Cardinals have struck gold in their search for a big hitter, getting All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a multiplayer trade.
The Cardinals sent pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick to Arizona in the deal Wednesday.
A six-time All-Star at 31, Goldschmidt was among the top players available in the trade market. He hit .290 with 33 home runs and 83 RBIs last season and has often finished high in the NL MVP voting.
St. Louis has missed the playoffs for three straight years, its longest absence since 1997-99. Goldschmidt has a $14.5 million salary next year, receives a $1 million assignment bonus for the trade and will be eligible for free agency after next season. The Cardinals believed they needed a boost in the middle of their lineup to compete with the likes of Milwaukee and the Cubs in the NL Central.