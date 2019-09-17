Eli Manning benched, Daniel Jones named Giants' starting QB
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning is being benched and the Daniel Jones era with the New York Giants is about to begin.
Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP as the Giants' starting quarterback.
The move comes less than 24 hours after Shurmur refused to say Manning would remain the starter after the team opened with two straight losses, the sixth time in seven years New York has gotten off to a 0-2 start.
The 38-year-old Manning has been the Giants' starter since replacing Kurt Warner after nine games in the 2004 season, the year Manning was traded to New York by San Diego after it took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl titles following the 2007 and '11 seasons, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots both times.
"Eli and I spoke this morning," Shurmur said. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."
Manning completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 78.7. But the Giants have scored only four touchdowns, despite averaging 420 yards.
Shurmur had said Monday he would address all areas this week and his goal was to win the next game.
Jones hit 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions in the preseason. His 137.2 quarterback rating was the best in the league.
Brees confident in surgery, dedicated to rehab
NEW ORLEANS — Injured Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he has surgery on his throwing thumb scheduled on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
In a text message to news outlets including The Associated Press, Brees says he is "confident in the surgery that will take place" and that he'll dedicate himself to a rehabilitation process to get back to playing as quickly as he can.
Brees was injured during New Orleans' Week 2 game in Los Angeles on Sunday when the record-setting QB jammed his thumb into the extended hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the follow-through of a throw. The impact resulted in a torn ligament, and afterward Brees was unable to grip a football, forcing him to come out of the game.
Brees has spent the past two days seeing hand specialists and reviewing options.
Brees' rehabilitation is estimated to take about six weeks, but that timeline could change after surgery.
Childress declines option on rookie Daniel Hemric for 2020
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Richard Childress Racing has declined to pick up the option on rookie Daniel Hemric for next season.
Hemric is ranked 25th in the standings, did not make NASCAR's playoffs and has just two top-10 finishes in 27 starts this season. The team said Tuesday that Hemric will finish the year in the No. 8 Chevrolet. RCR called Hemric "a very talented driver and an outstanding person."
A native of Kannapolis, North Carolina, which NASCAR's famed Earnhardt family called home, Hemric had been billed as a throwback to the sport's Southern roots. Childress even changed the car number to reflect the Earnhardt family.
Tyler Reddick, the reigning Xfinity Series champion, is expected to be promoted to Hemric's seat. He won for the fifth time this season Saturday and Childress likened Reddick's style to Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough.
Austin Dillon drives the No. 3 for RCR, which is celebrating its 50th season in NASCAR this year.