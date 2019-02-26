Cowboys' Gregory suspended indefinitely in 4th ban from NFL
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the fourth time the troubled player has been banned by the league.
The suspension announced Tuesday comes about seven months after Gregory was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell following a lengthy process aimed at reviving his career. Gregory missed 30 of the 32 games over two seasons as a result of his first three suspensions.
Gregory had his best year in 2018, posting career highs with six sacks and 14 games. He was reinstated just before the start of training camp last year and was active for the season opener.
There's no guarantee the 26-year-old Gregory will be reinstated again should he try. His previous suspension was a yearlong ban, and Gregory waited several months to apply for reinstatement in hopes of improving his chances.
49ers place franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould on Tuesday, keeping him locked up for the 2019 season for a price tag of about $5 million.
Gould has been the NFL's most accurate kicker during his two seasons with San Francisco and could have been a target to return to the Chicago Bears if he hit the open market.
The Bears are planning to release kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia at home last month.
Gould, 36, was at the game with his family, which has remained in the Chicago area even after the Bears released him following the 2015 season. But with few key projected free agents on their roster, the 49ers decided to use the tag on one of their most reliable players.
In two seasons with San Francisco, Gould has made 72 of 75 field goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra points. He leads the NFL in made field goals and field goal percentage over that span.
Upon further review, NFL's replay system could remain intact
INDIANAPOLIS — John Mara hears the cries to change the NFL's replay system. He doesn't think it has the votes.
After the New York Giants owner emerged from the competition committee's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Mara told a handful of reporters he doesn't anticipate significant changes coming to the system, which returned to the league in 1999.
"I just don't sense a lot of support to use replay to call penalties. I don't sense a lot of support for the expansion of it, either," Mara said Tuesday. "We're early on, so that might change, but that's my sense of where we are right now. I'm not saying it won't change."
Any rule change requires a 24-vote threshold to pass. Right now, committee members continue to listen to those involved. On Tuesday, it was the game officials. Later this week, it will be the coaches and general managers. At Phoenix, in March, the owners will weigh in — and they are the ones with the power to alter the rules.
But no formal proposal or recommendation is on the table.