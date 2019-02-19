Former Dodgers great Don Newcombe has died at 92
LOS ANGELES — Don Newcombe, the hard-throwing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who was one of the first black players in the major leagues and who went on to win the rookie of the year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, has died. He was 92.
The team confirmed that Newcombe died Tuesday morning after a lengthy illness.
Newcombe, like Dodgers teammate Jackie Robinson, was signed by Branch Rickey from the Negro Leagues and went on to make a huge mark in the major leagues.
"Newk" was a fierce presence on the mound, a 6-foot-4 and 225-pound bear of a man who stared down hitters and backed up anyone foolish enough to crowd the plate.
He was a four-time All-Star and won 20 games three different times.
His greatest year was 1956 when he went 27-7 and won both the Cy Young Award, then only given to one pitcher for both leagues, and the National League MVP award.
Newcombe, Robinson and Larry Doby of the Cleveland Indians became the first black players to appear in an All-Star game that season, when the Dodgers hosted the mid-season contest at Ebbets Field.
In a 10-year major-league career he had a record of 149-90 record and a 3.56 ERA.
PGA Tour contemplating cut to top 65 and ties
MEXICO CITY — The PGA Tour again is taking a close look at changing the size of its cuts, and this time the idea appears to have some legs.
One topic at the first Player Advisory Council meeting last Tuesday at Riviera was to change the 36-hole cut from top 70 and ties to top 65 and ties, which is what the European Tour and the Web.com Tour do.
"There's some traction for it," said Jordan Spieth, in his first year on the policy board. "The argument is the MDFs don't look good and twosomes on the weekend are better for everybody, including the viewership."
The MDF was the tour's first crack at avoiding bloated fields for the final round. It stands for "Made the cut, did not finish," and it was passed unanimously at the end of 2007. Whenever more than 78 players make the cut, a 54-hole cut is in play to narrow the field to top 70 and ties.
This would be another step, though it's in the early stages.
In the 10 tournaments this season, a cut to the top 65 and ties would have happened just once. At the Safeway Open, 86 players made the 36-hole cut. If the cut had been top 65 and ties, 67 players would have advanced to the weekend, sending home another 19 players on Friday. Of those 19, Tom Hoge had a 69-70 weekend and tied for 17th, which was worth 44 FedEx Cup points.
Twins' Sano cut foot in celebration, out for at least a week
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will miss at least the first week of full-squad workouts after he cut his foot while celebrating his team winning the Dominican Winter League championship.
Sano has been wearing a walking boot to protect the wound, which is above the heel on his right foot. Sano reported to camp Sunday and the first full-squad workout was Monday.
Baldelli said he considers the injury a "minor issue." He said he's more excited about the offseason agility work and strength training Sano put in to arrive at spring training noticeably slimmer than last year .