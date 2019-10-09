Burfict's appeal of suspension for rest of season denied
Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict's appeal to overturn his suspension for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit has been denied.
Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled Wednesday that he would not reduce the longest suspension ever handed down for an on-field infraction. Brooks is appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFLPA and heard Burfict's appeal of the ban for the final 12 games of the regular season and the playoffs.
He upheld the decision handed down last week by NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan to punish Burfict severely for the hit on Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle on Sept. 29. It was the third time Burfict has been suspended for a dangerous hit on the field.
Sabathia's shoulder healing, could be on Yanks' ALCS roster
NEW YORK — CC Sabathia could be on the New York Yankees' roster for the AL Championship Series after missing the previous round with an achy left shoulder.
The left-hander sat out New York's three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Division Series, but manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Sabathia is feeling "considerably better."
The 39-year-old Sabathia impressed Boone while throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. Boone says Sabathia is an option for the ALCS, but the Yankees haven't decided on their roster. New York had planned to use Sabathia as a reliever in the ALDS before the shoulder woes. The 19-year veteran plans to retire after the season.
Boone also says outfielder Aaron Hicks has recovered from a right elbow flexor strain. Hicks is healthy enough to play, but Boone says there is "trepidation" about activating him because he hasn't played in a game since Aug. 3.
New York will face either Houston or Tampa Bay, which plays a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night.
Relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton are expected to be 100% for the ALCS. Chapman was hit in his pitching hand by a bottle during New York's celebration after eliminating Minnesota on Tuesday night, and Britton jammed his right ankle covering first base. Boone says neither player should be limited.
WNBA Finals comes down to a decisive Game 5 in Washington
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The WNBA will crown a first-time champion Thursday night when the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics play the decisive Game 5 of the Finals.
It's a series that has had its share of drama. There is an injured superstar playing in pain, a head coach facing the program he led for a decade and team of visitors fueled by what they consider the disrespect of being called "role players."
"We're having the time of our life right now," Connecticut coach Curt Miller said after a thrilling 90-86 win on Tuesday night to send the series back to Washington. "Nothing better. You dream as a little kid being in a deciding final game — a Game 7, a Game 5 of a series to win a world championship. If you grew up a basketball fan, these are the moments that you dreamed of."
For Miller's Sun, Tuesday almost became a nightmare. Connecticut jumped out to a 32-17 lead after one quarter and led by 16 points at the half. But Washington turned things around with a 28-12 third quarter and led in the fourth quarter, before failing to score over the final two minutes.
The team that has led after one quarter has won all four games. Sun guard Courtney Williams said both teams will be aware of that on Thursday and she expects things to quickly get physical.
The Sun have been fueled in the playoffs by what they consider the disrespect of being called "role players". Connecticut had five players score at least 15 points on Tuesday.