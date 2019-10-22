Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown dies at age 78
Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown has died at the age of 78.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Brown's death on Tuesday. There was no cause of death released but Brown had been dealing with cancer.
Al Davis acquired Brown for the Raiders in a trade from Denver in 1967 in one of the best moves he made during his Hall of Fame career running the Raiders.
Brown went on to have a brilliant career over 12 years with Oakland, highlighted by his 75-yard interception return for a touchdown against Minnesota that helped the Raiders win their first Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
AP source: Falcons trade receiver Mohamed Sanu to Patriots
BOSTON— The Patriots have done a lot of shuffling at receiver this season.
They are hoping Mohamed Sanu can provide some stability as they try to solidify their offense heading into a difficult part of their schedule.
The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick in 2020 to the Atlanta Falcons for the eighth-year veteran, according to a person within the NFL.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams were still completing Tuesday's deal, which was first reported by ESPN.
The trade came less than 24 hours after the Patriots blew out the New York Jets 33-0.
"See you soon," Brady tweeted to his newest receiver.
For New England, Sanu represents their latest attempt to give quarterback Tom Brady another versatile receiver to throw to following the short-lived tenure of Antonio Brown.
The 30-year-old Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards, but only one touchdown so far this season. His opportunities to be more involved will almost certainly increase as he heads to the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots (7-0) and to an offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game.
He had a career-high 67 catches for the Falcons in 2017 and followed up with 66 catches for a career-best 838 yards last season.
AP Source: Seahawks acquire Quandre Diggs from Lions
RENTON, Wash. — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Seahawks have addressed depth concerns in the defensive backfield by acquiring Quandre Diggs from the Detroit Lions.
The person spoked to The Associated Press on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade. NFL.com first reported the deal and said the Lions are receiving a fifth-round pick in 2020 as part of the deal.
Seattle has major depth worries at safety after Bradley McDougald and Lano Hill missed Sunday's loss to Baltimore with injuries. Hill is expected to be out a few weeks with an elbow injury, while Seattle is hoping McDougald will return soon after being sidelined by back spasms.
Diggs will add some needed versatility. He can play free safety and nickel and could be an option after free safety Tedric Thompson has struggled in coverage at times this season.
South Carolina football put on one-year probation by NCAA
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's football program was placed on probation for the next year by the NCAA for a former assistant coach's impermissible actions in recruiting a sophomore prospect in the spring of 2018.
South Carolina reported the infraction to the NCAA, which considered it a Level II violation. The school and the NCAA handled it through the governing body's negotiated resolution process. The probation, which runs until Oct. 21, 2020, does not include any restriction on postseason competition, according to the NCAA.
The violation involved impermissible texts and in-person contact between the ex-assistant and the high school sophomore. Neither were named in NCAA documents.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he has taken "substantial corrective actions" to make sure such issues don't happen again.