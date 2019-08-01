Billionaire Alex Meruelo takes ownership of Coyotes
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Alex Meruelo's specialty as a businessman has been to resurrect struggling companies. His billion-dollar portfolio includes casinos, TV and radio stations, food services, real estate, hospitality, construction and engineering.
Meruelo's latest acquisition could be one of his most challenging: turning the Arizona Coyotes into consistent winners while making the franchise profitable.
Meruelo officially took over as Arizona's majority owner this week after completing the transaction with Andrew Barroway, who will still hold a minority stake in the team.
The Coyotes have not made the playoffs the past seven seasons, but have a young, talented roster and just missed the postseason last year.
Clemson No. 1, Alabama No. 2 in preseason coaches' poll
Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today preseason coaches' poll for the first time, followed by Alabama at No. 2.
The defending champion Tigers received 59 of a possible 65 first-place votes and the Crimson Tide got the rest in the poll released Thursday. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 19.
Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the College Football Playoff championship game in January. It was the fourth straight year the Tigers and Tide met in the playoff and third time they played for the national championship. Clemson and Alabama have alternated winning the last four championships.
Georgia was No. 3 in the coaches' poll, followed by Oklahoma and Ohio State. No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida gave the Southeastern Conference four top-10 teams.
Buhai leads by 1 over Kang, Shibuno at Women's British Open
MILTON KEYNES, England — Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women's British Open on Thursday.
Buhai finished just ahead of Japan's Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week's Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68.
Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16. Her best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017.
Playing on her home Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull delighted fans with a bogey-free 67. Hull, who suffered from food poisoning at last week's Evian Championship, showed no lingering ill effects.
Joining Hull at 5 under were second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Megan Khang.
U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 and Ariya Jutanugarn shot 68 along with Ko. Defending champion Georgia Hall opened with a 69.
Lexi Thompson, whose wayward passport after the Evian Championship caused a delay for a van carrying golf bags for nearly 40 players to Woburn, opened with a 71.