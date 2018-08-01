Juventus wins MLS All-Star Game on penalties after 1-1 draw
ATLANTA — Josef Martinez thrilled another record crowd in Atlanta by scoring in the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, but Italian powerhouse Juventus prevailed on penalty kicks after the match ended in a 1-1 draw Wednesday night.
Juventus scored on all five of its penalties before 72,317, winning when Mattia De Sciglio drilled one into the upper left corner past Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The MLS scored on its first three penalties, but Bradley Wright-Phillips of New York Red Bulls left the door open in the fourth round when he slammed his shot off the post.
It was the second straight year that the All-Star Game ended in a 1-1 draw and was decided by penalties. In 2017, Real Madrid prevailed over the MLS squad 4-2 at Chicago's Soldier Field
This game was a showcase for Atlanta United and $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium , where record crowds have flocked since the club joined MLS in 2017. The team is averaging nearly 52,000 per game this season and already has drawn five largest single-game league crowds in MLS history — each more than 70,000.
Add another mark to the ever-growing list. It was the largest turnout in the history of the MLS All-Star Game, surpassing the crowd of 70,728 for the 2010 match in Houston.
Juventus, which is playing four games on its American tour, didn't bring along its prized acquisition of the offseason — five-time FIFA Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo . He remained at home to rest and train after Portugal's elimination from the World Cup and his pricey transfer from Real Madrid.
Cowboys activate DE Randy Gregory after yearlong drug ban
OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys have activated defensive end Randy Gregory off the non-football injury list after a year away from football on a substance-abuse suspension.
Gregory has played in just two of the past 32 regular-season games because of multiple suspensions. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him not long before the Cowboys reported to training camp in California.
The former Nebraska standout participated in a walkthrough practice for the first time Wednesday. Gregory wasn't expected to participate in the padded practice in the afternoon. Coach Jason Garrett said Dallas is "still going to be very deliberate with him."
The 25-year-old was banned for the first four games of 2016 before a 10-game suspension was announced while he served the first penalty. Gregory was suspended indefinitely after getting his first career sack in the final game of the 2016 regular season.
Manziel to make CFL debut against Hamilton Tiger-Cats
MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel will make his CFL debut against his former team.
The Montreal Alouettes announced that Manziel will be their starter Friday night when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner began the season with Hamilton and was dealt to Montreal on July 22 in a five-player deal that also included two first-round draft picks.
Montreal acquired Manziel and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice for receiver Chris Williams, defensive lineman Jamaal Westerman and 2021-22 first-round draft picks. The move reunited Manziel with Alouetes coach Mike Sherman, who recruited Manziel to Texas A&M.
Manziel dressed for Montreal's 44-23 loss last week to Edmonton but didn't play. Vernon Adams Jr. completed 15 of 28 passes for 217 yards and an interception while rushing for 72 yards and a TD on eight carries.