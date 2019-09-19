Mystics' versatile forward Elena Delle Donne named WNBA MVP
WASHINGTON — Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne has been named 2019 WNBA MVP in a near-unanimous vote.
Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago.
The Mystics went 26-5 with Delle Donne in the starting lineup and lead the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their semifinal series. Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shot a league-high 97.4% from the free throw line.
Delle Done became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, over 40% from 3-point territory and over 90% from the free throw line.
Washington hosts Las Vegas in Game 2 on Thursday night.
Hoge keeps rolling and takes early lead in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Tom Hoge began the new PGA Tour season with his career-best finish and kept right on going Thursday with an 8-under 64 for the early lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hoge, a runner-up last week at the Greenbrier, opened with three straight birdies and closed with a 45-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a one-shot lead over Robert Streb, Cameron Percy and Seamus Power among the early starters.
Thunderstorms suspended play in the afternoon.
Joaquin Niemann, the 20-year-old from Chile coming off a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier, opened with a 68.
Hoge is winless in 134 career starts on the PGA Tour. He went through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last month to get his PGA Tour card back.
McIlroy stumbles to 4-over 76, Wallace leads at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Rory McIlroy made six bogeys and a double bogey in his last 11 holes to shoot 4-over 76 at the BMW PGA Championship, leaving the world No. 2 already 11 strokes off the first-round lead held by Matt Wallace on Thursday.
McIlroy's round fell apart after his birdie at No. 5 that followed an eagle at No. 4, as he shot 42 in his back nine in glorious conditions at Wentworth.
One over for his round arriving at the 17th tee, he pulled his drive and wound up making a double-bogey 7. Another wayward drive led to a bogey at the 18th and he didn't talk to reporters after his round.
Wallace didn't drop a shot in his 65, also making eagle at No. 4 to add to birdies at Nos. 1, 5 and 6. The Englishman rolled in two more birdies coming home.
Henrik Stenson was a stroke behind Wallace after a round of 66 that included an eagle on No. 18 from a putt from off the green that took a horrible early bounce but still found the cup. Fellow Ryder Cup player Jon Rahm joined Stenson in a tie for second place after birdying four of his last five holes.
Paul Casey headed to the par-5 last hole on 6 under, too, but made double-bogey to post a 68.
No. 4-ranked Justin Rose recovered from a knee injury in time to start the tournament, which is staged at the headquarters of the European Tour, and birdied No. 18 for a 67.
It is the first qualifying event for the European team for the 2020 Ryder Cup.