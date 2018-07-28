Moore wins third MVP award as Parker beats Delle Donne
MINNEAPOLIS — Lynx star Maya Moore won her third straight All-Star MVP award to lead Team Parker past Team Delle Donne 119-112 in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday.
Moore scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists to win the MVP award on her home court. She joined Lisa Leslie as the only three-time MVP of the game and became the all-time scoring leader in All-Star history, passing Tamika Catchings' mark of 108 points.
Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky also scored 18 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists for Team Parker.
Team Delle Donne's Kristi Tolliver of the Washington Mystics led all scorers with 23 points, including 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers. Rookie A'ja Wilson of the Los Vegas Aces added 18 points.
Liz Cambage capped off the game with a dunk, becoming the sixth different player to do it in the game.
Eschewing the traditional East-vs.-West format for the first time, the league let captains Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics and Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks chose up sides from a pool of the top players in All-Star voting. That allowed for the rosters to be heavily dominated (16 of the 22 players) by the Western Conference, home of six of the top seven teams in the league standings.
Four players from the hometown Minnesota Lynx were selected for the game, two on each roster, creating a festive atmosphere with the crowd cheering loudly for both sides throughout the game. Moore and Brunson (four points, five rebounds) played for the winning side, while Seimone Augustus (14 points) and Sylvia Fowles (two points, six rebounds) played for Team Delle Donne.
Harvick goes for 1st career Pocono Raceway win from the pole
LONG POND, Pa. — Kevin Harvick's bid for his first Pocono Raceway victory will start from the rear of the field.
Harvick had turned a lap of 177.750 mph on Saturday to win the pole and Kyle Busch joined him on the front row at Pocono but both cars had their qualifying sessions tossed out when they failed inspection.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suarez starts first at Pocono.
Harvick has yet to win a Cup race at Pocono or Kentucky Speedway.
Harvick was a favorite to get that coveted checkered flag in the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He leads the series with six wins and is coming off a win last week at New Hampshire.
He's made a habit of reeling off victories: Harvick won three straight early in the season and won two straight races in May.
But over 400 miles on a 2 1/2-mile triangle track, there's ample time for Harvick and Busch to race their way to the front.
Busch won the Trucks Series race on Saturday then momentarily joined Harvick on the front row. Busch has five wins this season and has formed with Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. the Big Three of NASCAR. The trio have won 15 of 20 Cup races.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson starts 15th in his 600th career race.
Jimenez leads Senior British Open by 2 after 3rd round
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot par 72 in blustery conditions to remain 9-under overall and two shots clear heading to the final round of the Senior British Open on Saturday.
Tied for second were Tom Pernice (71) and Kirk Triplett (73) of the United States, defending champion Bernhard Langer (73) and Stephen Ames (74) of Canada.
A dozen others, including 68-year-old Tom Watson, were within four strokes of the leader.