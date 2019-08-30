Ex-Dolphins Hall of Fame center Jim Langer dies at 71
MIAMI — Pro Football Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, who was literally in the middle of the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season, has died at the age of 71.
Langer, a South Dakota State University graduate, died Thursday at a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, hospital near his home of a sudden heart-related problem, said his wife, Linda.
Langer was a first-year starter and played every offensive down for the NFL's only unbeaten, untied team that went 17-0. The following year he helped the Dolphins repeat as Super Bowl champions, and began a stretch of six consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Miami while playing in 128 games in a row.
A Minnesota native, Langer played linebacker for the Jackrabbits and went undrafted. He signed with Cleveland as a rookie in 1970 but was cut, joined the Dolphins and made the team as a center in coach Don Shula's first season with Miami.
"Jim Langer was the ultimate conversion story," tweeted former NFL executive Gil Brandt, another Hall of Famer.
The Hall of Fame flag in Canton, Ohio flew at half-staff to honor Langer.
"From a free agent to a bronzed bust, Jim's selfless sacrifice, perseverance and never giving up on his goal are important life lessons that can inspire us all," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement.
Langer was voted the Dolphins' most valuable player in 1975, and played in the NFL until 1981, spending his final two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. A four-time All-Pro choice, Langer was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1987.
McIlroy fires 63, moves 1 shot off lead at European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under 63 to move within a shot of the lead after the second round of the European Masters on Friday.
McIlroy surged to join Tommy Fleetwood (65) and three others on 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64) on 11-under 129 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.
Green, first on the Severiano Ballesteros course with a 7:40 a.m. start, had eight birdies in his round to take sole possession of the lead.
"Going out this afternoon eight shots off the lead, you know there are scores out there but you don't want to push too hard," McIlroy said. "Getting myself much closer to the lead going into the weekend was nice."
The lowest score of the day was a 61 by Andres Romero, lifting him into the group on 10 under. The Argentine played his first three holes in 1 over before making eight birdies and one eagle the rest of the way.
Veteran Miguel Ángel Jimenez (66) was four shots off the lead. Sergio Garcia (68) was a further shot back.
Lee Westwood's 2-over 72 kept him in the Swiss Alps for the weekend just on the right side of the cut at 1 under.