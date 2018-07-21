Bell tops New Hampshire field for 2nd straight Xfinity win
LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell held off hard-charging Cup champion Brad Keselowski over the final 18 laps at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to win his second straight Xfinity Series race.
Keselowski had won the pole Saturday but was dropped to the rear of the field because he was late to the mandatory drivers meeting. It proved to be nothing more than a mild inconvenience for Keselowski in the No. 22 Ford. He stormed past the second-tier regulars and had his fourth straight Xfinity win in sight.
Bell topped Cup star Kyle Busch to win last week's race at Kentucky Speedway and he followed up in the No. 20 Toyota by keeping Keselowski behind him down the stretch for his third win this season.
The 23-year-old Bell, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, had the fresh tires that Keselowski needed and that was enough to find victory lane. Bell gave his checkered flag to a young fan in the stands.
Lincicome shoots 71 but misses cut at Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Brittany Lincicome missed the cut at the Barbasol Championship after shooting a 1-under 71, failing in her bid to become the first female golfer since 1945 to make the cut in a PGA Tour event.
The eight-time LPGA Tour winner with two major titles was the first woman since Michelle Wie in 2008 to play in a PGA Tour event. Lincicome had sought to join Babe Zaharias (1945) as the only women to make the cut.
But Lincicome faced a huge hurdle after an opening 78 left her near the bottom of the field. She had six birdies in Saturday's rain-delayed second round at Champions Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club, highlighted by an eagle-3 at 17. Her round included six bogeys, including three on the final four holes, and she finished at 5 over 149.
Troy Merritt (-15) enters the third round leading Billy Horschel and Cameron Percy by two strokes.
Thomas and Froome remain 1-2 in Tour after hilly 14th stage
MENDE, France — Sky teammates Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome remained 1-2 in the Tour de France after the hilly 14th stage as an anticipated shakeup in the overall standings didn't come to fruition on Saturday.
Spanish rider Omar Fraile won the stage in the Massif Central by bursting from a group of breakaway riders on the finishing climb.
Fourth-placed Primoz Roglic was the only overall contender to gain time, finishing eight seconds ahead of Thomas, Froome, and third-placed Tom Dumoulin — with all four riders finishing more than 18 minutes behind Fraile, who remained far back in the standings.
Thomas leads four-time champion Froome by 1 minute, 39 seconds. Dumoulin is third, 1:50 behind, and Roglic is fourth, 2:38 back.
Fraile had time to celebrate before crossing the line, finishing six seconds ahead of Julian Alaphilippe, the Frenchman wearing the polka-dot jersey awarded to the Tour's best climber.
Jasper Stuyven of Belgium finished third, also six seconds back, and three-time world champion Peter Sagan came fourth.