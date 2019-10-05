Hamlin wins pole at Dover for start of 2nd playoff round
DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin turned a lap of 166.984 mph at Dover to start the second round of the playoffs on the pole.
Hamlin will lead the field to green in his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start. The two-time Daytona 500 winner has four wins this season in the No. 11 Toyota and remains a top contender to win his first career Cup championship.
Playoff drivers took up most of the top 10: Martin Truex Jr. starts third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Chase Elliott fifth. William Byron and Ryan Blaney also start in the top 10.
Kyle Busch was the worst qualifier among the 12 playoff drivers and starts 18th.
Richard Petty at Trenton in 1970 and Matt Kenseth at New Hampshire in 2013 are the only drivers to win their 500th start.
Custer takes checkered at Dover for 7th Xfinity win of year
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cole Custer raced to his seventh Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
The 21-year-old Custer, who made his 100th start, proved he's the driver to beat as NASCAR's second-tier series gets set to move into the next round of the playoffs. John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, Ryan Sieg and Justin Haley were eliminated from championship contention.
Custer, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have combined to win 19 of the 29 Xfinity Series races.
Custer, Bell and Reddick are joined in the next round by Michael Annett, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, and Chase Briscoe.
Allgaier finished second at Dover, followed by Cindric, Haley and Briscoe.
The next round starts in two weeks at Kansas Speedway.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen cleared to play vs Titans
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The team also says fullback Patrick DiMarco and safety Dean Marlowe have been cleared to play after spending the week in the protocol.
Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his status as questionable.
Allen has rallied the Bills from deficits in each of their three victories this season. However, turnovers have been an issue. The second-year starter has thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles.
DiMarco and Marlowe also were hurt against New England.
The Bills filled their open roster spot by promoting former Canadian Football League receiver Duke Williams off their practice squad. Williams spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos and led the CFL with 1,579 yards receiving last year.
Green starts fast for 64 to take LPGA lead
THE COLONY, Texas — Jaye Marie Green opened with eight birdies in 10 holes and made two big putts late for a 7-under 64 that gave her a one-shot lead Saturday going into the final round at the Volunteers of America Classic.
The final full field of the LPGA Tour season presents a big chance for Green and the three women right behind her, all looking for their first LPGA victory.
Green made a long par putt from just off the 16th green, followed with an 18-foot birdie on the 17th hole and reached 14-under 199. Knight, a rookie who grew up in Texas, birdied the last hole at Old American Golf Club for a 67 to get into the last group.
Katherine Perry (66) and Brittany Altomare (68) were two shots behind.