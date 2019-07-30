Minnesota Wild fire GM Paul Fenton after 1 season
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Wild have fired general manager Paul Fenton after just one rough season, marked by the end of a six-year streak of making the playoffs and a disassembly of the once-promising core of forwards by trading Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter prior to the deadline.
Wild owner Craig Leipold said he told Fenton of his dismissal on Tuesday, shortly before the team made the surprising late-summer announcement.
Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers was named acting general manager, until a replacement is hired.
In less than 15 months with the Wild, Fenton made plenty of waves.
Though his first foray in free agency was relatively quiet, Fenton re-signed defenseman Matt Dumba (five years, $30 million) and left wing Jason Zucker (five years, $27.5 million) to long-term contracts. Then with the Wild struggling to keep up in the daunting Central Division, he traded Niederreiter to Carolina for Victor Rask, Coyle to Boston for Ryan Donato and a fourth-round draft pick and Mikael Granlund to Nashville for Kevin Fiala. Coyle and Niederreiter had productive debuts with their new clubs, which didn't help assuage any angst-filled fans frustrated that the 19-year-old franchise has not passed the second round of the playoffs since 2003.
Bruce Boudreau was brought back as head coach despite the drop in the standings. Then Fenton signed forward Mats Zuccarello to a five-year, $30 million deal with a full no-trade clause, as well as forward Ryan Hartman on a two-year, $3.8 million contract.
Chris Kunitz retires after 15 NHL seasons
CHICAGO — Chris Kunitz has retired after winning four Stanley Cup titles in 15 NHL seasons, and he is joining the Chicago Blackhawks' front office as a player development adviser.
Kunitz, 39, will work with the coaching staffs for the Blackhawks and their American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford. He announced his decision in a statement released by the team Tuesday.
Kunitz had 268 goals and 351 assists in 1,022 NHL games with Anaheim, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Chicago. He also had 27 goals and 66 assists in 178 career playoff appearances.
Jill Ellis stepping down as women's national team coach
National team coach Jill Ellis is stepping down after leading the United States to back-to-back Women's World Cup titles.
Ellis has been coach of the team since 2014, guiding it to victories at the World Cup in 2015 and earlier this month in France. Ellis' resignation was first reported by The Equalizer, a women's soccer website.
Her contract was set to expire following this year's World Cup with a mutual option to extend it through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Ellis will remain with the team for a World Cup victory tour, which kicks off Saturday with a match against Ireland at the Rose Bowl. Following the five-match tour, she will serve as a U.S. Soccer ambassador.
U.S. Soccer will begin the search for a new coach after a general manager for the women's national team is named.
Over the summer in France, Ellis broke April Heinrich's U.S. women's team record for most games coached. Overall, she has led the team in 127 matches, with 102 wins.
Ellis was named head coach after serving as interim coach following the dismissal of Tom Sermanni. Ellis also served as interim coach after Pia Sundhage resigned in 2012.