Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway after 2 bumpy seasons
NEW YORK — Mickey Callaway went 11-1 in his first 12 games as manager of the New York Mets. After that, nothing ever seemed to go smoothly for him again.
Following more than a year of near-constant speculation about his job security, Callaway was fired Thursday by the Mets after missing the playoffs in both his seasons at the helm.
The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 campaign that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut. But a strong second half wasn't enough to save the embattled Callaway, who had one year remaining on his contract.
New York went 46-26 following the All-Star break and made an unlikely charge into the National League wild-card race, only to be eliminated during the final week.
“I feel unfulfilled. I feel we left some games on the field that we should have won, and we didn’t fulfill what we really had as a goal, which was get to the postseason,” chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said on a 30-minute conference call with reporters. “We’re not playing October baseball, and that’s what it’s about.”
The Mets became the seventh team seeking a new manager this offseason, joining the Angels, Cubs, Giants, Padres, Pirates and Royals.
Joe Girardi, the former Yankees and Marlins skipper, and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada have been mentioned as potential replacements for Callaway.
Taylor opens with 63 in Las Vegas with Mickelson 2 behind
LAS VEGAS — Nick Taylor of Canada birdied his final hole to cap off an 8-under 63 and the early lead Thursday in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February.
Taylor drove the 314-yard 15th hole at the TPC Summerlin within 5 feet for eagle. He made birdie on all three of the par 5s and wound up leading by two shots over Mickelson, Brian Gay and Sam Ryder among the early starters. Adam Scott, who spent a year at UNLV as a teenager, was among those at 66.
Brooks Koepka made his season debut with two birdies on his last four holes just to break par at 70.
Pats sign veteran kicker Nugent to replace Gostkowski
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have signed veteran kicker Mike Nugent to fill the spot created after Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve.
Nugent’s signing was announced Thursday. The 37-year-old was drafted by the Jets in 2005, spending four seasons in New York. He’s also played for Arizona, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Chicago, Dallas and Oakland.
He has appeared in 164 regular-season games, converting 81 percent of his field-goal attempts (253 of 311) and 363 of 377 extra points. He appeared in three games with the Raiders last season, connecting on all six of his field-goal attempts, while going 4 of 5 on extra points.
New England (4-0) visits Washington (0-4) on Sunday.