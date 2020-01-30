013120-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain 

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Harvard at Pennsylvania;ESPNU;3 p.m.

Akron at Kent State;CBSSN;4:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island;ESPN2;5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo;ESPNU;5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin (Green Bay);ESPNU;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

Southern California at Arizona State;PAC-12N;Noon

Baylor at Texas;FS1;5 p.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown;FS2;5 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona;PAC-12N;6 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

Dallas at Houston;ESPN;6 p.m.

Portland at LA Lakers;ESPN;8:30 p.m.

