020720-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Harvard at Yale;ESPNU;3 p.m.

Kent State at Northern Illinois;CBSSN;5 p.m.

Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth;ESPN2;5 p.m.

Niagara at Manhattan;ESPNU;5 p.m.

Maryland at Illinois;FS1;6 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy;ESPN2;7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Buffalo;ESPNU;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

Marquette at Seton Hall;FS2;5 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon;PAC-12N;7 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford;PAC-12N;9 p.m.

Golf;TV;Time

PGA Tour

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am;GOLF;1 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

Toronto at Indiana;ESPN;6 p.m.

Portland at Utah;ESPN;8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

Minnesota at Dallas;NHLN;6:30 p.m.

