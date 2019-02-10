All times mountain 

Men's College Basketball TV Time

Lehigh at Bucknell CBSSN 5 p.m.

Virginia at North Carolina ESPN 5 p.m.

Norfolk State at Florida A&M ESPNU 5 p.m.

Kansas at TCU ESPN 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor ESPN2 7 p.m.

Woman's College Basketball TV Time

Indiana at Michigan State BTN 5 p.m.

South Carolina at UConn ESPN2 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama SEC 5 p.m.

NBA TV Time

Dallas at Houston NBA 6 p.m.

NHL TV Time

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia NBCSN 5 p.m.

Skiing TV Time

FIS World Alpine Championships

Men's super-combined (slalom) NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Soccer TV Time

Premier League

Wolves vs. Newcastle United NBCSN 12:55 p.m.

