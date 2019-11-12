All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball TV Time  

Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN2 

McNeese State at Wisconsin BTN 5 p.m. 

St. Joseph's at Connecticut CBSSN 5 p.m. 

Villanova at Ohio State FS1 5 p.m. 

Providence at Northwestern BTN 7 p.m. 

Oklahoma State at College of Charleston CBSSN 7 p.m. 

Purdue at Marquette FS1 7 p.m. 

Women's College Basketball TV Time 

Connecticut at Vanderbilt SEC 5 p.m. 

College Football TV Time 

Northern Illinois at Toledo ESPN2 6 p.m. 

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU 6 p.m. 

National Basketball Association TV Time 

LA Clippers at Houston ESPN 5:30 p.m. 

Golden State at LA Lakers ESPN 8 p.m. 

National Hockey League TV Time 

Washington at Philadelphia NBCSN 5:30 p.m. 

Chicago at Vegas NBCSN 8 p.m. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0