All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball TV Time
Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN2
McNeese State at Wisconsin BTN 5 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Connecticut CBSSN 5 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio State FS1 5 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern BTN 7 p.m.
Oklahoma State at College of Charleston CBSSN 7 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette FS1 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball TV Time
Connecticut at Vanderbilt SEC 5 p.m.
College Football TV Time
Northern Illinois at Toledo ESPN2 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) ESPNU 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association TV Time
LA Clippers at Houston ESPN 5:30 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers ESPN 8 p.m.
National Hockey League TV Time
Washington at Philadelphia NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas NBCSN 8 p.m.