022120-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain
Auto Racing;TV;Time
NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series
The Strat 200;FS1;7 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
Sacred Heart at Merrimack;CBSSN;3 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State;ESPN2;5 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac;ESPNU;5 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis;ESPN2;7 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent State;ESPNU;9 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;TV;Time
Oregon at California;PAC-12N;7 p.m.
Oregon State at Stanford;PAC-12N;9 p.m.
Golf;TV;Time
PGA Tour
The WGC-Mexico Championship;GOLF;Noon
National Basketball Association;TV;Time
Denver at Oklahoma City;ESPN;6 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland;ESPN;8:30 p.m.