022120-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain

Auto Racing;TV;Time

NASCAR Gander & RV Outdoors Truck Series

The Strat 200;FS1;7 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Sacred Heart at Merrimack;CBSSN;3 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State;ESPN2;5 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac;ESPNU;5 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at St. Louis;ESPN2;7 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent State;ESPNU;9 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

Oregon at California;PAC-12N;7 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford;PAC-12N;9 p.m.

Golf;TV;Time

PGA Tour

The WGC-Mexico Championship;GOLF;Noon

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

Denver at Oklahoma City;ESPN;6 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland;ESPN;8:30 p.m.

