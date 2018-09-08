All Times Mountain

Auto Racing TV Time

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard NBCSN noon

IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

America's Tire 250 FS1 3 p.m.

Golf TV Time

PGA Tour

BMW Championship, final round GOLF 10 a.m.

BMW Championship, final round NBC Noon

MLB TV Time

Chicago Cubs at Washington TBS 11:30 a.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota FSN noon

Atlanta at Arizona

or Texas at Oakland MLB 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Boston ESPN 6 p.m.

NFL TV Time

San Francisco at Minnesota FOX 11 a.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers CBS 2 p.m.

Seattle at Denver FOX 2:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay NBC 6:20 p.m.

Soccer TV Time

UEFA Nations League

Bulgaria vs. Norway ESPNEWS 9:50 a.m.

Cyprus vs. Slovenia ESPNEWS 12:30 p.m.

Tennis TV Time

U.S. Open

Women's doubles championship ESPN2 11 a.m.

Men's championship ESPN 2 p.m.

WNBA TV Time

Finals

Washington at Seattle ABC 1:30 p.m.

