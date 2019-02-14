All Times Mountain

Auto Racing TV Time

NASCAR

Xfinity Series, practice FS1 10 a.m., Noon.

Monster Energy Cup Series, practice FS1 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Qualifying FS1 2:30 p.m.

NextEra Energy 250 FS1 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball TV Time

St. Joseph's at Davidson ESPN2  5 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton ESPNEWS 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo ESPNU  5 p.m.

Troy at Georgia Southern ESPN2  7 p.m.

No. Kentucky at Wright State ESPNU  7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball TV Time

Providence at Xavier FS2  5 p.m.

Women's College Gymnastics TV Time

Kentucky at Georgia SEC  5 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota BTN  6:30 p.m.

Florida at Alabama SEC 6:30 p.m.

Men's College Hockey TV Time

Minnesota at Ohio State BTN 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Western Michigan CBSSN  4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame NBCSN  5 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth CBSSN  7 p.m.

Golf TV Time

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic GOLF  10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Genesis Open GOLF  Noon.

LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open GOLF  9 p.m.

NBA TV Time

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game ESPN  5 p.m.

NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game

Team USA vs. Team World TNT  7 p.m.

NHL TV Time

NY Rangers at Buffalo NHL  5 p.m.

