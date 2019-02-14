All Times Mountain
Auto Racing TV Time
NASCAR
Xfinity Series, practice FS1 10 a.m., Noon.
Monster Energy Cup Series, practice FS1 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series
Qualifying FS1 2:30 p.m.
NextEra Energy 250 FS1 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball TV Time
St. Joseph's at Davidson ESPN2 5 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton ESPNEWS 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo ESPNU 5 p.m.
Troy at Georgia Southern ESPN2 7 p.m.
No. Kentucky at Wright State ESPNU 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball TV Time
Providence at Xavier FS2 5 p.m.
Women's College Gymnastics TV Time
Kentucky at Georgia SEC 5 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota BTN 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Alabama SEC 6:30 p.m.
Men's College Hockey TV Time
Minnesota at Ohio State BTN 4 p.m.
North Dakota at Western Michigan CBSSN 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Notre Dame NBCSN 5 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota-Duluth CBSSN 7 p.m.
Golf TV Time
PGA Tour Champions
Chubb Classic GOLF 10 a.m.
PGA Tour
Genesis Open GOLF Noon.
LPGA Tour
ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open GOLF 9 p.m.
NBA TV Time
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game ESPN 5 p.m.
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game
Team USA vs. Team World TNT 7 p.m.
NHL TV Time
NY Rangers at Buffalo NHL 5 p.m.