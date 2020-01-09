011020-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
Pennsylvania at Princeton;ESPNU;3 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio);CBSSN;5 p.m.
No. Kentucky at Illinois (Chicago);ESPN2;5 p.m.
Iona at Rider;ESPNU;5 p.m.
Maryland at Iowa;FS1;5 p.m.
Ball State at Akron;CBSSN;7 p.m.
Butler at Providence;FS1;7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;TV;Time
Xavier at Georgetown;FS2;4:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State;PAC-12N;6 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona;PAC-12N;8 p.m.
Golf;TV;Time
PGA Tour
The Sony Open;GOLF;5 p.m.
National Basketball Association;TV;Time
New Orleans at New York;ESPN;5:15 p.m.
LA Lakers at Dallas;ESPN;7:45 p.m.
National Hockey League;TV;Time
Ottawa at Detroit;NHLN;5:30 p.m.