011020-spt-sportsontv

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Pennsylvania at Princeton;ESPNU;3 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio);CBSSN;5 p.m.

No. Kentucky at Illinois (Chicago);ESPN2;5 p.m.

Iona at Rider;ESPNU;5 p.m.

Maryland at Iowa;FS1;5 p.m.

Ball State at Akron;CBSSN;7 p.m.

Butler at Providence;FS1;7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

Xavier at Georgetown;FS2;4:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State;PAC-12N;6 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona;PAC-12N;8 p.m.

Golf;TV;Time

PGA Tour

The Sony Open;GOLF;5 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

New Orleans at New York;ESPN;5:15 p.m.

LA Lakers at Dallas;ESPN;7:45 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

 Ottawa at Detroit;NHLN;5:30 p.m.

